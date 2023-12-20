Yuki Matsui Free Agency: Yu Darvish 'confirms' report of Padres completing multi-year deal to land Japanese reliever

After much speculation, the San Diego Padres have inked Japanese relief pitcher Yuki Matsui to a four-year, $21,000,000 contract. The 28-year-old relief pitcher from Japan is set to make the jump to North America this upcoming season and should be a key contributor for the Frairs out of the bullpen.

Japan-based news outlet Sankei Sports and MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported yesterday that the two parties were close to reaching an agreement. However, while there have been reports that the deal has been agreed to, it's Yuki Matsui's new MLB teammate Yu Darvish who has confirmed it from his end as well.

"気になって眠れません. 松井裕樹 パドレス移籍が決定的に. (Translated from Japanese by Google Translate) I'm worried and can't sleep, Hiroki Matsui transfer to Padres confirmed" - @faridyu

Matsui will be welcomed with open arms by his Team Japan teammate Yu Darvish, who is looking forward to welcoming his friend and fellow countryman to Southern California. The duo will be looking to help the San Deigo Padres return to the playoffs after falling short last season.

The 28-year-old is coming to the MLB with a plethora of experience in Japan's NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball). He was one of the most intriguing bullpen arms available on the open market thanks to his track record in his home country.

"Free agent LHP Yuki Matsui and the San Diego Padres are reportedly in agreement on a multi-year contract. Matsui recorded a 1.57 ERA and 39 saves last season in the NPB." - @MLBNetwork

As a member of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles (where he spent his entire Japanese career), Yuki Matsui developed into an elite relief pitcher out of the bullpen. Over the course of 659.2 innings, Matsui posted a 2.40 ERA with 860 strikeouts and 236 saves.

The Yuki Matsui addition is the latest in a likely busy offseason for the Padres

So far, the San Diego Padres' offseason is one mainly defined by loss. Last season, the Friars entered the year as one of the National League favorites to reach the World Series, however, they failed to even reach the postseason.

The Friars are not expected to retain any of their pending free agents, which means the club will enter the new season without superstars such as Blake Snell or Josh Hader. Aside from those two, the team also traded Trent Grisham and Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, receiving five players in return, including pitcher Michael King.

Yuki Matsui may be the notable free agent that the club has signed this offseason, but it will be unsurprising to see them approach several free agents to round out their roster. They have been linked to several stars, including Cody Bellinger, Max Kepler, and Lucas Giolito.

"Kepler makes a ton of sense for the Padres" - @SergioMQuintero

