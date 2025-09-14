  • home icon
  Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique rocks a chic polka dot bikini top while soaking up the sun

Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique rocks a chic polka dot bikini top while soaking up the sun

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 14, 2025 21:02 GMT
Zack Wheeler with his wife, Dominique (Images from - Instagram.com/@nikawheelz, Instagram.com/@wheelerpro45)
Since making his big league debut in June 2013, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has established himself as one of the best in the business. So far, he has represented huge franchises such as the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Through his journey, his better half, Dominique, has been a constant source of support for the ace. Often spotted at the ballpark cheering for her husband whenever he is in action, Dominique Wheeler is a social media influencer by trade, boasting over 79,000 followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, Dominique took to Instagram to share a selfie to her story, sporting a chic polka dot bikini while lounging on a sunbed. With summer gradually coming to an end, it appears Dominique Wheeler is making sure to make the most of the pleasant weather while she still can.

Screenshot of Dominique Wheeler's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nikawheelz IG Stories)
Per reports, Zack and Dominique first met each other in 2016, while the starter was recovering from Tommy John Surgery during his time with the Mets. The pair began dating shortly after, and announced their engagement in November 2018. They tied the knot the following year.

Zack Wheeler and his wife, Dominique, welcomed their fourth child earlier this year

On the field, 2025 has been quite a frustrating year for Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. After enjoying an excellent first half, Wheeler earned his third career All-Star selection, and many backed the veteran to challenge for the NL Cy Young award come November.

Unfortunately, he was struck down with a rare injury in mid-August. Diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, Zack Wheeler had to undergo corrective surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Though matters on the field have been cause for disappointment, Wheeler has enjoyed an extremely joyous year with his family off it. In early June, the 35-year-old and his wife welcomed their fourth child together, a daughter named Goldie.

Dominique Wheeler took to Instagram on June 9 to share the good news.

"Goldie Wheeler 💛 7lbs 11oz born on June 2nd. We love you so much sweet girl." Dominique Wheeler posted
Apart from Goldie, Zack and Dominique are proud parents to three other children: a son named Wesley, born in 2020, and daughters Bambi and Winter, born 2022 and 2024 respectively.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
