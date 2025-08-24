Having played well since the All-Star Break, the Philadelphia Phillies are in a strong position to win the NL East for the second year in a row. Once again, with the postseason approaching, fans are hoping Bryce Harper and the team will challenge for the World Series.

Ad

Those hopes have recently been dealt a significant blow, however, as Zack Wheeler, the ace of the Phillies' pitching staff, was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome after he initially complained of soreness in his throwing shoulder.

To address his condition, Wheeler will undergo two surgeries. According to sources, recovery could take anywhere from 6 to 8 months, preventing him from participating further in this season's games.

Offering his opinion on the matter during Sunday's episode of "SportsCenter," insider Buster Olney stated that Wheeler's diagnosis was not only a significant setback for the pitcher personally but also a blow to the Phillies' hopes of winning a World Series title this year.

Ad

Trending

"There's no sugarcoating this. This is a body-blow for the Phillies' championship aspirations, because Zack Wheeler is one of baseball's true aces. There's a difference between being a number one starter, and being an ace, and Zack Wheeler is an ace. In his 12 postseason appearances, [he has] a 2.18 ERA."

Look, the Phillies have other guys who are going to take those starts. Christopher Sanchez has been great this year. Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola as he works his way back. But, Zack Wheeler was a guy who could dominate great hitters in the biggest moments in the postseason," Olney said [8:22]

Ad

Ad

First arriving in Philadelphia as a free agent in December 2019, Zack Wheeler signed a five-year, $118 million contract. He went on to establish himself as a fan favorite at Citizens Bank Park. Wheeler extended his stay in the City of Brotherly Love in 2024, agreeing to a three-year, $126 million deal extension.

"We gotta do the best we can" says Bryce Harper, when asked about Phillies' World Series hopes without Zack Wheeler

Speaking to the press shortly after Zack Wheeler received his diagnosis, Bryce Harper said the team had to be ready to give their best no matter what.

Ad

"Obviously, Zack wants us to go out there and play our game, and be good, get deep in the playoffs and win the World Series. That's the goal, and he wants us to do that. Obviously, the human element plays a huge role into it, but we gotta do the best we can to get out there and play our game." Harper said

Ad

Having beaten the struggling Washington Nationals on the road in their latest series, Bryce Harper and his team are now set to head to Citi Field for a far tougher challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More