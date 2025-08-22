"Trea Turner has that quality like Bryce Harper" - Phillies insider predicts big things from $300,000,000 All-Star after impressive series vs Mariners

With the Philadelphia Phillies gearing up for another deep postseason this year, many fans' hopes rest on the shoulders of superstars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner.
Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract to join the Phillies in 2022, has been superb this season, batting .303 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs. Harper has also been solid, batting .263 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The pair was impressive as the Phils swept the Seattle Mariners in their latest home series.
On Thursday's episode of "The Phillies Show," insider Jim Salisbury commended Turner's performance. Praising Turner's quality, Salisbury compared him to two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper.
"Turner has been so electric lately. So entertaining, so difference-making. Trea Turner has that quality like Bryce Harper," Salisbury said (4:30). "Tremendous impact that he's having. He gets on these long streaks, I could see him carrying this run into October. He's very, very crucial [for the Phillies' postseason aspirations]. He's been fun to watch."
Trea Turner and Bryce Harper combined for three home runs and 12 RBIs against the Mariners
As playoff hopefuls the Mariners came to town, the Phillies knew they had to be at their very best. As it turned out, the hosts' offense ran riot, overpowering the Mariners, who are known for their excellent pitching staff and defense.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto, second baseman Bryson Stott, outfielder Max Kepler and DH Kyle Schwarber all made important contributions as the Phillies outscored the Mariners 29-13 over three games. However, the two players who stole the show were Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, who had three home runs and 12 RBIs between them.
With the most important phase of the season coming up, fans will be hoping Turner and Harper can continue swinging a hot bat to help their team secure their second consecutive NL East title and challenge for the World Series come October.