  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Trea Turner has that quality like Bryce Harper" - Phillies insider predicts big things from $300,000,000 All-Star after impressive series vs Mariners

"Trea Turner has that quality like Bryce Harper" - Phillies insider predicts big things from $300,000,000 All-Star after impressive series vs Mariners

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 22, 2025 01:01 GMT
Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

With the Philadelphia Phillies gearing up for another deep postseason this year, many fans' hopes rest on the shoulders of superstars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner.

Ad

Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract to join the Phillies in 2022, has been superb this season, batting .303 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs. Harper has also been solid, batting .263 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The pair was impressive as the Phils swept the Seattle Mariners in their latest home series.

On Thursday's episode of "The Phillies Show," insider Jim Salisbury commended Turner's performance. Praising Turner's quality, Salisbury compared him to two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Turner has been so electric lately. So entertaining, so difference-making. Trea Turner has that quality like Bryce Harper," Salisbury said (4:30). "Tremendous impact that he's having. He gets on these long streaks, I could see him carrying this run into October. He's very, very crucial [for the Phillies' postseason aspirations]. He's been fun to watch."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper combined for three home runs and 12 RBIs against the Mariners

As playoff hopefuls the Mariners came to town, the Phillies knew they had to be at their very best. As it turned out, the hosts' offense ran riot, overpowering the Mariners, who are known for their excellent pitching staff and defense.

Ad

Catcher J.T. Realmuto, second baseman Bryson Stott, outfielder Max Kepler and DH Kyle Schwarber all made important contributions as the Phillies outscored the Mariners 29-13 over three games. However, the two players who stole the show were Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, who had three home runs and 12 RBIs between them.

Bryce Harper (L) and Trea Turner (R) in action against the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Bryce Harper (L) and Trea Turner (R) in action against the Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

With the most important phase of the season coming up, fans will be hoping Turner and Harper can continue swinging a hot bat to help their team secure their second consecutive NL East title and challenge for the World Series come October.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications