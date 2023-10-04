Citizens Bank Park has been electrified since the gates opened for the opening game of the Wild Card Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins on Tuesday afternoon, signaling the arrival of Red October.

The stadium was packed with extremely enthusiastic fans, and Phillies supporters could be spotted all over the place, fired up to support their club.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was astounded to witness the kind of love that the Phillies were receiving from their supporters:

"I would love to play in the game like this. the crowd is on fire."

Brown got a four-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded to them at the 2022 NFL draft. In their Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, Brown established the team record for the most yards receiving in a player debut.

Phillies beat Marlins in Wild Card Series Game 1

The first game of the NL Wild Card Series saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeat Miami Marlins 4-1 to begin a determined postseason drive.

Zack Wheeler, who ranks among the best free-agent acquisitions in Phillies history, was a dealmaker right away. In the first innings, he fired nine fastballs in the 97-99 MPH area.

Everyone had at least one hit in the Phillies' 10 hits total for the evening. The Phillies' starting lineup for Game 1 featured six players with at least 20 home runs, led by Kyle Schwarber's 47.

Slugger Rhys Hoskins received plenty of support as he threw his first pitch. Fans even raised signs reading "Un-phinished business" as the Phillies look to build on this momentun in Game 2.