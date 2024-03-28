NFL stars Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox set to throw ceremonial first pitches at Phillies game

Former teammates and Super Bowl 52 champions with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, are set to throw the ceremonial pitches before Philadelphia Phillies Game 2 of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The same news was announced by 'Big Yeti' on his podcast. Both players hung up their cleats in 2024: Kelce after spending 13 years in the NFL with the Eagles, while Cox played for 12 seasons and again solely for the Eagles in his NFL career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce was accompanied by his brother and three-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce on the former's podcast titled "New Heights" when he made the announcement:

"I'm throwing out a pitch, me and Fletcher Cox. We'll see how it goes. My elbow doesn't work anymore, so I think Fletcher's going to have to do it."

To which Travis Kelce replied while smiling:

"I really jumped off Opening Day in Cleveland last year. You and Fletcher Cox? See, this is how they got me. They said, 'You and mom are going to throw out the first pitch,' and then mom was like, 'You got it.' I was like, 'Mom, I didn't practice."

Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, threw the ceremonial pitch last year for the Clevaland Guardians Opening Day game. He couldn't throw the ball perfectly to the plate, let alone rake in a strike.

Both Jason Kelce and Flether Cox are avid Phillies fans and have been previously spotted multiple times in the Citizens Bank Park stands cheering their home team on.

The Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day game has been rescheduled because of rain

The Philadelphia Phillies were scheduled to kickoff their new MLB campaign against the Atlanta Braves on March 28.

However, Rob Thomson and his group of talented ballplayers will have to wait just a little longer. Their opening-day clash has been rescheduled due to an overcast and rainy forecast on the day of the game.

Therefore, the Phillies are set to start their three-game regular season series against their National League rivals, the Atlanta Braves, a day later than other matchups on March 29, 2024, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.