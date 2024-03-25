"No chance. We aren't doing it" - When Yankees manager Joe Girardi denied sign-stealing allegations by Red Sox front office

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees had a conflict in 2017. The Yankees accused the Red Sox of sign theft using improper electronic methods during their intense American League Championship Series.

However, the Red Sox management filed a complaint to the MLB stating that the Yankees were using the YES Network cameras at Yankee Stadium for sign stealing. Yankees manager Joe Girardi denied the accusations.

"No chance. We're not doing it," Joe Girardi said, according to USA Today.

Sign stealing is a major no-no in baseball. Batters get a significant advantage by knowing what to expect before the pitch.

A video surfaced showing how the Red Sox carried out their plan. Boston's athletic trainer, Jon Jochim, received messages on his Apple watch, which he then passed to second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who passed the signal to the batter.

The 2017 sign-stealing issue between the Yankees and Red Sox remains unsolved. While no tangible evidence has emerged against the Red Sox, suspicion remains.

The event also raised debate regarding MLB's stricter rules and enforcement. The league has subsequently strengthened its stance on sign-stealing, implementing stronger punishments and stricter rules for electronic devices in the dugout.

The Yankees' rotation spot is to be filled by a newcomer

Luis Gil secured the final position in the New York Yankees' starting rotation after a stunning spring performance.

New York ace Gerrit Cole is set to miss one to two months with an elbow injury. However, it seems youngsters are coming forward to fill a big gap, and Gil has shown potential to get the job done.

Gil hasn’t played a major league game since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022. In this spring training, he struck out eight in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The young pitcher's perfect control and powerful fastball wowed coaches and teammates.

Luis Gil will first pitch on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

