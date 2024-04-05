"No high chairs but we made it through" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable snaps of son Knox's restaurant feat

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are set to take on their state rivals, Texas Rangers, in an exciting matchup on Friday. After recording an 8-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, spirits were high in the Astros camp.

Alex Bregman, his wife Reagan and their son Knox went for dinner at Carbone in Dallas, with the one-year-old making it through dinner without a high chair. Reagan took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share some wholesome photos of dinner, captioning the post:

"No high chairs but we made it through."

Reagan Bregman's IG Stories

With the Astros standing at 2-5 and facing the 4-2, reigning World Series champions in the Rangers, fans should be in for a spectacle. The 2024 season could be the last for Bregman with the Astros, as news broke on Thursday suggesting he will hit free agency following the campaign.

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are far apart on contract extension

Alex Bregman has been a constant fixture in the Astros' lineup and the two-time World Series champion is one of their most popular players. With Bregman playing in the last year of his contract, there were concerns before the season that the team would be unable to retain his services for 2025 and beyond.

While manager Dana Brown told the media that the team would be making him an offer at some point, it appears the two parties are far apart.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that "there’s nothing close with the Astros and Alex Bregman, who will hit free agency."

While there is a long way to go before that eventuality, there are concerns that the franchise won't be able to make him an offer that reflects his value. Other teams such as the New York Mets are being linked with Bregman, and if he were to hit free agency, his contract expectations would almost certainly be met.

