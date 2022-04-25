Oakland Athletics vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th | MLB Season 2022

The Bay Bridge Series will commence for the first time this season between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Athletics lead in the all-time series record with 84 wins while San Francisco has 72. However, the Giants had the upper hand in the 2021 series with four wins and two losses against the Athletics.

The Athletics have chosen righty Daulton Jefferies to face off against Giants All-Star Carlos Rodon in the battle on the mound.

Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics vs San Francisco Giants.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 26, 9:45 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Oakland Athletics Preview

The Athletics have so far surprised everyone this season. They currently hold a winning record of 9-8. That's not bad for a team that just had a firesale of All-Stars including Matt Olson and Matt Chapman.

It will be tough for them to overcome the stifling San Francisco Giants rotation and bullpen at the moment, but anything can happen in a rivalry. We're betting the A's will make it hard for the Giants to get a win in this game.

Key Player - Daulton Jefferies

Oakland Athletics pitcher Daulton Jefferies

Daulton Jefferies is 1-2 in three starts this season. But that doesn't give justice to the performances he has shown during those games. He only has a 1.17 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP while only issuing three walks in 15.1 innings pitched.

Baseball Reference @baseball_ref



Logan Gilbert (0.54)

Justin Verlander (0.69)

Daulton Jefferies (1.17)

Brad Keller (1.38)



2022 AL ERA Leaders: Logan Gilbert (0.54), Justin Verlander (0.69), Daulton Jefferies (1.17), Brad Keller (1.38)

"2022 AL ERA Leaders: Logan Gilbert (0.54), Justin Verlander (0.69), Daulton Jefferies (1.17), Brad Keller (1.38)" - @ Baseball Reference

It would be interesting to see if Jefferies can get the run support he needs against the powerhouse Giants in this game.

Oakland Athletics Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Daulton Jefferies

Tony Kemp, LF Sheldon Neuse, 3B Sean Murphy, C Seth Brown, 1B Christian Bethancour, DH Billy McKinney, RF Elvis Andrus, SS Cristian Pache, CF Nick Allen, 2B

San Francisco Giants Preview

At the time of writing, the Giants carry an 11-5 win-loss record. This is mainly due to an absurd and in-form rotation and bullpen. The Giants sport a 2.51 ERA against opposing batters and have fanned out 141 of them.

Their batting order, on the other hand, will be tested by Oakland's Daulton Jefferies, who has only given up a 1.17 ERA so far this season.

Key Player - Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson is raking

In 44 at-bats this season, two-time World Series champion Joc Pederson is having a blast with his new team. He has a slash line of .364/.383/.750 with a team-leading five homers and 16 base hits.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Joc Pederson hit his second homer of the day and fifth of the season. He's tied for third in the Majors in homers. One year at $6 million is looking very, very good. Joc Pederson hit his second homer of the day and fifth of the season. He's tied for third in the Majors in homers. One year at $6 million is looking very, very good.

"Joc Pederson hit his second homer of the day and fifth of the season. He's tied for third in the Majors in homers. One year at $6 million is looking very, very good." - @ Alex Pavlovic

Pederson signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Giants in the offseason after being only the ninth major leaguer to win back-to-back World Series titles with two different teams. So far, he looks like a bargain.

San Francisco Giants Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Carlos Rodon

Joc Pederson, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, DH Luis Gonzalez, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Joey Bart, C

Oakland Athletics vs San Francisco Giants Prediction

The series opener for these two Bay Area rivals will be one to watch for the fans. It will be a duel on the mound for the two in-form starters. It will ultimately boil down to the batting lineup to deliver. We'll give the Giants the edge with their better battery crew. SF wins, 3-2.

Where to follow Athletics vs Giants?

Watch: NBCSCA (Athletics), NBCS BA, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Giants)

Listen: A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM, KIQI 1010 (Athletics), KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN (Giants)

