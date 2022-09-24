"Obviously he has never seen Ronald Acuna Jr. play" "This is the right list" - MLB fans debate Mike Trout's Mount Rushmore of current outfielders which includes himself and Aaron Judge

Mike Trout is a big fan of Aaron Judge's game. The three-time MVP was recently asked to list his "Mount Rushmore" of current MLB outfielders and listed Judge. Alongside Aaron Judge was himself, Mookie Betts, and Bryce Harper.

The list is hard to argue with as it is filled with some of the best players in the entire MLB. While some fans agree with the list completely, others think the list is missing some players. One player that came to a lot of fans' minds was Atlanta Braves All-Star, Ronald Acuna Jr.

Chris @Cswagdaddy47 @TalkinBaseball_ This is the right list, Trout stays winning @TalkinBaseball_ This is the right list, Trout stays winning

It's hard to keep a player like Ronald Acuna Jr. off this list. Acuna has been named to three All-Star Games in his five-year career with the Braves. With consecutive All-Star Game invitations over the last two seasons, he is rising up the ranks of the best outfielders in the game.

Many fans around the league agree with this list. Bryce Harper has been one of the best players in the league since his arrival with the Washington Nationals in 2012. Coming into the league, many thought that Bryce Harper would become the face of the league. Many have compared the careers of both Harper and Mike Trout as they fully debuted as rookies the same year.

Mookie Betts made his debut in the league in 2014, a couple of years after Trout and Harper. He has made six All-Star Games and has won two World Series rings. He is also a member of the rare 30-30 club. This is when a player hits 30 home runs and steals 30 bases in a given season, as Betts did this his 2018 season.

Mike Trout and Aaron Judge are the two best outfielders in the game

The one person on Mike Trout's list that nobody can argue with is Aaron Judge. Judge is having one of the best seasons any MLB player has ever had offensively. All eyes have been on him as he looks to tie Roger Maris' single-season home run record of 61. Fans around the league are stopping what they're doing and tuning into every one of Aaron Judge's at-bats to witness history being made.

Some fans around the league were surprised to hear Mike Trout put himself on his own list. The slugger is known to be a very modest, quiet guy when it comes to the media. He's not known for his interviews as much as he's known for his play.

While many fans were surprised to hear him mention himself, there's no denying that he belongs on that list. Mike Trout has been the face of baseball since winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. While playing on a subpar team, Trout continues to impress everyone around the league year in and year out.

