Orioles vs. Phillies: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 6, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies will aim to secure the series when they host the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (65-48) continue to flex their dominance at home, where they’ve gone 37-20, powered by a top-10 team ERA and a deep lineup.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Orioles (51-63) are searching for answers, entering the contest on a three-game road losing streak while relying on emerging ace Trevor Rogers to halt the skid. With Ranger Suarez countering on the mound, expect a tightly contested pitchers’ duel in this interleague finale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Trevor Rogers (Orioles - LHP):

Rogers has been nothing short of dominant this season, carrying a 1.44 ERA and an absurdly low 0.75 WHIP across 56.1 innings. Even in his latest outing, a tough-luck 1-0 loss, he recorded eight strikeouts and no walks over eight frames. His command has been elite, and if Baltimore’s offense can offer run support, Rogers can shut down even the hottest lineups.

Ad

Trending

Ranger Suarez (Phillies - LHP):

Suarez remains a rock in Philadelphia’s rotation, sporting a 2.68 ERA through 100.2 innings. His latest start against Detroit showcased his efficiency, seven innings of three-run ball with no walks. Suarez’s pinpoint control and soft-contact inducing arsenal make him a perfect fit against an Orioles lineup that struggles against left-handed finesse pitchers.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Schwarber continues to be the engine of Philadelphia’s power surge, belting his 40th homer of the season to solidify his place among the NL’s top sluggers. With 94 RBIs and a .258 batting average, Schwarber’s presence in the heart of the lineup is a constant threat, especially in a hitter-friendly ballpark like Citizens Bank Park.

Ad

Jordan Westburg (Baltimore Orioles):

Westburg has quietly emerged as a consistent contributor for Baltimore, batting .277 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in a breakout season. His recent form, 16 hits in his last 43 at-bats, makes him a key piece in the Orioles’ lineup shuffle. Westburg will be vital in sparking an offense looking to crack Ranger Suarez’s rhythm.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Phillies:

Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister)

Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage)

Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Ad

Baltimore Orioles:

Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (wrist)

Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back)

Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head)

Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee)

Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring)

Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line: Orioles +1.5 (−160) | Phillies −1.5 (+130)

Total: Over 8 (−113) | Under 8 (−107)

Moneyline: Orioles +133 | Phillies −163

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Orioles 2

Best Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (−163) - Suarez’s consistency and Philly’s lineup depth give them a major edge at home. Under 8 Total Runs (−107) - Both starters limit traffic and contact. With Rogers pitching into the sixth and Suárez historically efficient, the under is a strong lean.

Same‑Game Parlay: Phillies ML + Suarez Over 5.5 Ks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More