Orioles vs. Rangers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - July 2, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for the third and final game at the Globe Life Field. Coming into this one, the Orioles are bottom of the AL East with a 37-48 record, while the Texas Rangers are fourth in the AL West with a 42-44 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Wednesday's series finale.

Orioles vs Rangers prediction

Taking the mound for the Orioles is righty Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been quite decent in his first year stateside. At the moment, Sugano is pitching with a 6-4 record, along with a 4.06 ERA and 52 total strikeouts.

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

Offensively, the likes of Ryan O'Hearn, Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins and Jackson Holliday have done well for the Orioles.

For Texas, it's ace Nathan Eovaldi, who has been far better than his counterpart, boasting a 4-3 record, along with a 1.87 ERA and 75 total strikeouts. At the plate, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith and Adolis Garcia are the key players for the visitors.

Coming off a dominant victory in Tuesday's fixture, and with their ace on the mound, it is tough to bet against the hosts securing another important win and clinching this series in Wednesday's finale.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles 4, Texas Rangers 5

Odds

Money Line: Baltimore Orioles +117, Texas Rangers -139

Run Line: Texas -1.5 (+133), Baltimore +1.5 (-164)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-145), Under 7.5 (+119)

Injury report

Baltimore injuries

Jorge Mateo: 10-day IL (Elbow)

Chadwick Tromp: 10-day IL (Back)

Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (Shoulder)

Adley Rutschman: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Zach Eflin: 15-day IL (Back)

Cade Povich: 15-day IL (Hip)

Albert Suarez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Bradish: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Cody Poteet: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Grayson Rodriguez: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Mountcastle: 60-day IL (Hamstring)

Tyler Wells: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Maverick Handley: 7-day IL (Head)

Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (Finger)

Gary Sánchez: day-to-day (Finger)

Texas injuries

Joc Pederson: 10-day IL (Hand)

Jake Burger: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Wyatt Langford: 10-day IL (Side)

Cody Bradford: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Tyler Mahle: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jon Gray: 60-day IL (Wrist)

Josh Sborz: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

The hosts have often played their best baseball at the Globe Life Field this season, boasting a 25-19 home record, and should add to that with another hard-fought win on Wednesday.

Money Line: Texas Rangers -139

Run Line: Baltimore +1.5 (-164)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-145)

