Orioles vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 25, 2025

The Boston Red Sox head to Baltimore to face the Orioles in a four-game series after hosting them for a two-game series last week. This will be the last series between the divisional rivals this year, with the Os leading 5-4.
The Red Sox (71-60) took three games at Yankee Stadium to retain second spot in the AL East, 0.5 ahead of the New York Yankees. The Orioles (71-60), meanwhile, fifth on the table, are 10.5 games behind, losing thrice at home to the Houston Astros.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Money Line: Red Sox (-119), Orioles (+100)
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.5 runs
Weather: Sunny, 81 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 10 mph L-R
Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Orioles
- Jordan Westburg: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Tyler O’Neill: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Adley Rutschman: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Scott Blewett: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Colin Selby: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Brandon Young: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Felix Bautista: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jorge Mateo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Albert Suarez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Kyle Bradish: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Zach Eflin: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Cody Poteet: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Grayson Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tyler Wells: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Gary Sánchez: 60 Day IL (Knee)
Red Sox
- Rob Refsnyder: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Marcelo Mayer: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Wilyer Abreu: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Justin Slaten: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (ACL)
Lineups
Orioles
- 2B J. Holliday L
- RF J. Jackson R
- SS G. Henderson L
- DH R. Mountcastle R
- CF C. Cowser L
- C S. Basallo L
- 1B Coby Mayo R
- LF D. Beavers L
- 3B V. Machin L
Red Sox
- RF R. Anthony L
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- LF Jarren Duran L
- SS Trevor Story R
- 1B N. Lowe L
- DH M. Yoshida L
- CF C. Rafaela R
- 2B D. Hamilton L
- C C. Narvaez R
Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 1: Expert picks and Prediction
Brennan Bernardino (4-2, 2.93 ERA) is the projected starter for the Red Sox. He's expected to open before the bulk reliever Richard Fitts gets on the mound. Bernardino has thrown 14.0 scoreless innings in his last 12 appearances. Tomoyuki Sugano (10-5, 3.97 ERA) will be the Orioles' starter. Sugano has earned one or fewer runs in four of his last five starts.
The Red Sox are a well-rounded team, with a fourth-best batting average of .241 and a fifth-best collective ERA of 3.73. The Orioles, meanwhile, are on the opposite end of te spectrum, ranking 21st and 26th in the metrics, respectively.
Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and Alex Bregman are Boston's in-form at-bats, while the Orioles will rely on Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson.
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Orioles 4
Picks: Red Sox ML (-119), Under 9.5 runs