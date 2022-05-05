"Overrated" chants take over the stadium in the 9th, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman sends homer into stands to silence Miami Marlins fans

Wednesday afternoon's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins was a wild one. Before the second inning, the first base umpire ejected Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner for going too far with some choice words. As a result, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to ride their bullpen all the way to the ninth inning. Their offense went back and forth with the Marlins, who took a one-run lead in the eighth inning.

The Diamondbacks entered the top of the ninth inning down 6-7. Jordan Luplow was first up. He struck out on four pitches. Leadoff hitter Daulton Varsho stepped up with one out and batted a single to left field on the first pitch. Then Pavin Smith stepped into the batter's box. Smith is batting pretty well this season with a .258 average. But this at-bat would be his biggest so far this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith silences Miami Marlins fans

Pavin Smith started his at-bat by watching a 97.8 MPH sinker miss the strike zone. Ball one. Miami Marlins closer Anthony Bender wanted to buy himself some thinking time, so he attempted picking-off Varsho at first base. It was no good. Bender reset himself and delivered an 84 MPH slider. Pavin fouled it off.

That's when the fans started chanting "overrated." It was directed at Smith, who did his best to show no reaction whatsoever. It was an odd chant. Smith is only 26. He's a career .266 batter and has never hit more than twelve home runs in a season. Technically, Smith isn't even rated. But the Miami Marlins fans chanted "overrated" all the same.

Smith and Bender battled back and forth for several more pitches. Bender kept trying to catch Smith swinging or looking with his slider. With a 2-2 count, Bender tried throwing his slider last time. It hung lazily over the plate. Pavin Smith took advantage and did this:

Just like that, the Arizona Diamondbacks took an 8-7 lead. Smith trotted up to first base and pointed to right field as he approached second.

He wore a huge smile on his face. The stadium was filled with boos, but at least no Marlins fans were chanting "overrated" anymore. He had snagged a save opportunity right from under Bender's nose. He had proved those fans wrong.

