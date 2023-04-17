The Milwaukee Brewers, riding high on sharp pitching by Wade Miley and Devin Williams, comfortably saw off the San Diego Padres on Sunday, not allowing them a single run in their comfortable 1-0 victory in San Diego.

"Final," San Diego Padres, Twitter

The game's only run was set up by a disengagement violation on San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish.

It was truly a game of the pitchers, with Yu Darvish and Wade Miley setting the stage on fire. Miley (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight, and walked none. Darvish set the Padres up well with a dominant display, striking out 12 in seven innings. The Padres batters were nowhere to be seen, however.

The defeat meant the San Diego Padres slumped to their third defeat in a series of four against the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Brewers improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip. The Padres have dropped to a 2-5 in their past seven games.

Incensed Padres fans asked for better from their batsman, especially star man Juan Soto. Soto has struggled to find form at the start of the season, and fans will be hoping he finds it soon.

Marc Correll @MarcCorrell @Padres Dear lord someone please tell Soto to swing the bat @Padres Dear lord someone please tell Soto to swing the bat

Fans took a dig at the organization's hefty spending spree this offseason, calling for results and not star power.

It will be interesting to see where Shohei Ohtani lands next season. Don't discount the big spenders in the Padres and the New York Mets.

rozay💆🏽‍♂️🕊 @gunzcomeout @Padres trade soto for ohtani come the trade deadline PLEASE @Padres trade soto for ohtani come the trade deadline PLEASE

Yu was truly the shining light in what was otherwise a dismal display with the bat.

Lιzᥱth ₇⚾️¹³ 🪷📖 @daekjd_921 @Padres Is Juan Soto injured? Or why he didn't steal second when he got the walk? Kim would have tied the game with that single. The way the ninth inning was managed was just pathetic. @Padres Is Juan Soto injured? Or why he didn't steal second when he got the walk? Kim would have tied the game with that single. The way the ninth inning was managed was just pathetic.

☘️SULLi ☘️ @JsulliSullivan @Padres The lack of hitting continues. It’s been an issue for a long time. My guess is like the rest of us, you guys have no idea what it is or how to fix it. But, you still manage to pull in massive crowds, including the one today to watch a sub-mediocre team. Rock on! @Padres The lack of hitting continues. It’s been an issue for a long time. My guess is like the rest of us, you guys have no idea what it is or how to fix it. But, you still manage to pull in massive crowds, including the one today to watch a sub-mediocre team. Rock on!

Nicky Lettini @itsnick031 @Padres Soto is one of the worst players in baseball over the past year @Padres Soto is one of the worst players in baseball over the past year

The Padres host the Braves in a three-game home series

The Padres' upcoming home series against the Atlanta Braves will be a rematch of their encounter earlier this season where the Padres handed the Braves three of their four losses.

The Padres have scored 12 runs in their past three games and four or more runs in eight of their past 13 games. The Padres are 7-2 this season after scoring four or more runs.

Lefty Ryan Weathers will be crucial to the success of the Padres against the Braves. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts this season and the Padres have won both of his starts thus far. Weathers has thrown 10 innings and allowed eight hits and three runs in two starts.

