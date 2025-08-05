Padres vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 5, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to ride their momentum and secure a series win as they host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Chase Field. Arizona took Game 1 with timely offense and bullpen grit, improving to 5-3 in the season series.

The Padres, however, have been red-hot with a 7-3 stretch, fueled by a surging lineup and sharp bullpen work. Yu Darvish, still searching for rhythm this season, gets the ball for San Diego, while Ryne Nelson counters for Arizona with his efficient strike-throwing arsenal. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, expect another tightly contested battle under the desert lights.

Starting Pitchers

Yu Darvish (Padres – RHP)

Darvish silenced critics in his last start, spinning seven scoreless innings with seven Ks against the Mets. But a 6.46 ERA across 23.2 IP shows how volatile he’s been. If his command sticks, his strikeout stuff can still dominate, but any slip-up turns into damage quickly.

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks – RHP)

Nelson’s been rock-solid all season with a 3.20 ERA and pinpoint control (1.02 WHIP). He fanned eight Tigers in his last outing, though unearned runs hurt his line. His rhythm is his weapon, working fast, filling the zone, and forcing hitters to chase weak contact.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres)

Tatis continues to be San Diego’s spark plug, blending power and speed with 17 homers and 22 stolen bases on the year. His aggressive approach at the plate and on the bases makes him a game-changer, especially against pitchers who struggle with command. Tatis’s ability to capitalize on mistakes could tilt the momentum in a tight contest.

Injury Report

Diamondbacks:

Kevin Ginkel - 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Gabriel Moreno - 60-Day IL (hand)

Tommy Henry - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pavin Smith - 10-Day IL (oblique)

Ryan Thompson - 15-Day IL (scapular strain)

Ildemaro Vargas - 10-Day IL (foot)

Christian Montes De Oca - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Justin Martinez - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cristian Mena - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Corbin Burnes - 60-Day IL (elbow)

A.J. Puk - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blake Walston - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres:

Michael King - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Jhony Brito - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Joe Musgrove - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Padres −1.5 (+119) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (−145)

Total: Over 9 (−102) | Under 9 (−120)

Moneyline: Padres −132 | Diamondbacks +108

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4

Best Bets:

Diamondbacks Moneyline (+108) - Arizona has won 7 of Nelson’s last 10 starts when he limits walks, and Darvish’s 5+ ERA in his last three outings makes the underdog pick undervalued. Over 9 Total Runs (−102) - With Darvish’s early-inning volatility and both bullpens vulnerable to mid-game rallies, the total leans slightly to the over despite Nelson’s control upside.

Same-Game Parlay: Diamondbacks ML + Corbin Carroll to Record a Hit

