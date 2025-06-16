Padres vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 16, 2025

The San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers will clash on Monday, as the Padres travel to Dodger Stadium for the first of four games.
The visitors are third in the NL West with a 39-31 record, while the Dodgers lead the division at 43-29.
Let's look at the odds for Monday's game, and how the action might pan out on the field.
Padres vs. Dodgers prediction
Taking the mound for the Padres is righty Dylan Cease. He has been decent this season with a 2-5 record, along with a 4.28 ERA and 96 strikeouts. Incidentally, the last time Cease took the mound was also against the Dodgers. He pitched seven near-perfect innings and helped the Friars win 11-1.
Offensively, Manny Machado, Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets have been doing most of the heavy lifting for San Diego.
For the hosts, superstar Shohei Ohtani makes his much-anticipated return to the mound. He will pitch in a big league game for the first time since August 2023, before he underwent Tommy John surgery.
At the plate, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith are the players to watch, alongside Ohtani.
Taking the mound after such a long time, it is tough to predict how Ohtani will fare against the Padres' hitters. However, even if he gives up a few runs, the hosts' star-studded offense is more than capable of outscoring the visitors.
Prediction: LA Dodgers 5, San Diego Padres 4
Odds
Money line: San Diego Padres +126, LA Dodgers -149
Run line: Padres +1.5 (-164), LA -1.5 (+123)
Total runs: Over 8.5 (-132), Under 8.5 (-101)
Injury report
Padres injuries:
- Jason Heyward: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Logan Gillaspie: 15-day IL (Oblique )
- Yu Darvish: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael King: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Bryan Hoeing: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jackson Merrill: 7-day IL (Concussion)
Dodgers injuries:
- Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)
- Roki Sasaki: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)
- Emmet Sheehan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Evan Phillips: 60 Day IL (Forearm)
- Blake Snell: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The Padres enjoyed success against the Dodgers the last time they locked horns; however, the hosts will avenge that defeat.
