Padres vs Giants: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 4, 2025

The Padres are one win away from claiming the series against the Giants in their four-game set. After leading for most of the game yesterday, the Giants inexplicable surrendered the lead to the Friars in the dying embers of the game.

Heliot Ramos smashed a two-run homer in the third inning of Game 2 to start the scoring for the Giants. However, Manny Machado answered back on the top of the 9th frame with a two-run single. As the game went to extras, Jake Cronenworth gave the visitors the lead with a go-ahead RBI-single in the 10th as the game would end at 3-2.

Game 3 would be a tough task for the Giants as their batting lineup will face Nick Pivetta. The 32-year-old has a 6-2 record, 2.74 ERA, and 71 strikeouts across 11 games.

Padres vs. Giants recent form and records

San Diego is currently on a hot-streak having won three-straight games, including seven of its last 10 contests. With a 35-24 record, the team is just a game behind the NL West-leading Dodgers.

San Francisco, meanwhile, has been on a slump as of late. The team has lost back-to-back games to the Friars and has just won three games of the last 10. The following contest would be pivotal for them as they're in danger of being slipping in the divisional rankings.

Padres vs. Giants odds

Money Line: SD (-105), SF (-103)

Run Spread: SD -1.5 (+158), SF +1.5 (-192)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+109), U 7.5 (-131)

Padres vs. Giants injuries

SD injury report

Logan Gillespie (RP): 15-day IL (oblique)

Jhony Brito (RP): 60-day IL (elbow, flexor tendon)

Yu Darvish (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Bryan Hoeing (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Michael King (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Jason Heyward (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Joe Musgrove (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Mason McCoy (2B): 10-day IL (finger)

Ethan Salas (C): Day-to-day (back)

SF injury report

LaMonte Wade Jr. (1B): Day-to-day (hand)

Justin Verlander (SP): 15-day IL (pectoral)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-day IL (back)

Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)

Padres vs. Giants projected lineup

SD projected lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF)

Luis Arraez (1B)

Manny Machado (3B)

Jackson Merrill (CF)

Xander Bogaerts (SS)

Gavin Sheets (LF)

Luis Campusano (DH)

Jake Cronenworth (2B)

Martin Maldonado (C)

Nick Pivetta (SP, 4-2 | 2.74 ERA | 71 K)

SF projected lineup

Heliot Ramos (LF)

Jung Hoo Lee (CF)

Wilmer Flores (DH)

Matt Chapman (3B)

Willy Adames (SS)

Mike Yastrzemski (RF)

Jerar Encarnacion (1B)

Patrick Bailey (C)

Tyler Fitzgerald (2B)

Kyle Harrison (SP, 1-1 | 2.51 ERA | 16 K)

Padres vs. Giants picks and game prediction

Bookmakers have the game almost at dead heat. The Giants have proven that they can hang with the Padres. However, the biggest issue for them is finishing games. Nevertheless, Game 3 should be another close affair between the NL West combatants.

Run Line: SF +1.5 (-192)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+109)

Prediction: SF wins, 5-4

