Padres vs. Royals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 22, 2025

The San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals are all set to wrap up a three-game interleague series on Sunday afternoon. Both teams have picked up a win in this series.

San Diego comes into this game with a 41-35 record, while Kansas City is right around the .500 mark at 38-39. Here is a look at the odds for the series finale and some predictions that should be made.

Padres vs. Royals prediction

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn

The San Diego Padres are loaded with offensive talent, and it's Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the way. Tatis has belted 14 home runs this season for the Padres, and Machado has driven in 46 runs.

Randy Vasquez is taking the mound for the Padres, and he has gone 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA this season. The Padres need a solid outing from Vasquez, but the offense is also capable of taking over.

Bobby Witt Jr. is the most talented player for the Royals but has yet to get his season going. Vinnie Pasquantino leads the team with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs for an offense that is looking for more consistency.

Seth Lugo is on the mound for the Royals on Sunday, and he has gone 4-5 with a 3.05 ERA this season. Look for the Padres to take control on offense in this matchup as they win the series.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 6, Kansas City Royals 3

Padres vs. Royals odds

Money Line: San Diego Padres -110, Kansas City Royals -110

Run Spread: Padres +1.5 (-180), Royals -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-115), Under 8.5 (-105)

Padres vs. Royals injuries

San Diego Padres injury report

Michael King (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder injury)

Jackson Merrill (OF): 7-Day concussion IL (Head injury)

Yu Darvish (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Joe Musgrove (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Jhony Brito (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Kansas City Royals injury report

Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Michael Massey (2B): July (Left ankle sprain)

Cole Ragans (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left rotator cuff strain)

Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major sprain)

Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder soreness)

James McArthur (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow surgery)

Padres vs. Royals picks

This has been a very competitive series, and it's going to be the San Diego Padres that are the team to pick in the series finale.

Money Line: San Diego Padres -110

Run Spread: Padres +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-115)

