"Paul's first tok" - Olivia Dunne brings heat to New York, stuns in Big Black Puffer jacket on MLB star boyfriend's TikTok debut

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are big news in 2023, with the social media and gymnastic sensation and the 2023 MLB draft's first pick forming a young power couple. Dunne, who has 5 million followers on Instagram and 7.7 million on TikTok, is approaching superstardom on social media.

She and Skenes have been in New York City recently, and Dunne released a TikTok video she captioned as:

"Pauls first tok 🚨"

Dunne wore a big black puffer jacket to combat the cold and seemed in very high spirits in what was Skenes' first appearance on TikTok.

Given her incredible rise to prominence, Dunne has captured the attention of not just followers but businesses, too. While she is listed as the highest-earning female collegiate athlete with a NIL valuation of $3.2 million (via On3), Dunne is earning big money through sponsored social media posts.

She once got paid $500,000 for one IG post, as she told the "Full Send Podcast" earlier this year. As such, while Marca and other publications estimate her net worth to be $2.3 million in 2023, that number could be higher and looks set to rise next year.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes enjoy helicopter date night in New York City

This was not the couple's first social media post in New York City. Recently, Olivia Dunne shared clips of their helicopter ride around the iconic skyline to her Instagram stories.

Dunne and Skenes' NYC helicopter tour (image via Instagram)

The views from the helicopter were certainly spectacular, and the couple are making this a winter that will surely live long in memory.

Dunne and Skenes' NYC helicopter tour (image via Instagram)

Paul Skenes broke the news that he was dating Olivia Dunne to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earlier this year. With Skenes potentially set to make his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates next season, 2024 could be huge for the pair.

Dunne is in her senior year with LSU and represents the gymnastics team. She has represented the US on multiple occasions, and looking at her earnings and social media following, Dunne looks set to take on the world.

