The Philadelphia Phillies have not started the season as well as their fans were hoping, and fans are pinning the blame on manager Rob Thomson . More specifically, they are critical of his lineup decisions, especially keeping Kyle Schwarber as the lead-off hitter. Thomson took over as interim manager in 2022 and went on a World Series run, but his luck is starting to run out.

Setting the lineup and making adjustments is one of the most front-facing parts of a manager's job. They do a lot behind the scenes with every single player and coach, but fans only see what happens on the field. In this specific department, Phillies fans are fervently calling for significant improvement.

NBC Sports Philadelphia shared the comments from Rob Thomson and how he struggled with the decision to use Schwarber as the lead-off hitter.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly



trib.al/TMjS8no Rob Thomson went back and forth "about 100 times" before deciding on moving Kyle Schwarber back to the leadoff spot Tuesday night in Bryce Harper's return. Rob Thomson went back and forth "about 100 times" before deciding on moving Kyle Schwarber back to the leadoff spot Tuesday night in Bryce Harper's return.trib.al/TMjS8no

Kyle Schwarber is capable of being an excellent offensive player but does not seem to be a great fit for the lead-off spot. He is more well known for his magnificent power swing, not his ability to get on base. Schwarber is currently hitting for a batting average of .200, which isn't enough for a top team's first batter. Fans did not hesitate to make their voices heard.

Pat O’Hara @PatO_215 @NBCSPhilly I like Schwarber. But, honestly, all he does well is homers. Leadoff ensures they’re solo shots. Not a fan of Thomson at all. @NBCSPhilly I like Schwarber. But, honestly, all he does well is homers. Leadoff ensures they’re solo shots. Not a fan of Thomson at all.

With Trea Turner's addition to the roster in the offseason, fans expected a massive boost to the Phillies' offense. Instead, they have been, at best, inconsistent to start the season. Bryce Harper's return to the lineup shook things up for the Philadelphia Phillies, and Thomson needs to utilize his talent correctly. Fans know how special this team can be, but are doubting Rob Thomson's ability to unlock it.

little Timmy @phillyphunboy @NBCSPhilly It worked last year but we need trea to step up and own that spot. This is what he’s being paid for + his defense @NBCSPhilly It worked last year but we need trea to step up and own that spot. This is what he’s being paid for + his defense

Baylee Andrews @baylee096 @NBCSPhilly Totally idiotic move to have a .200 hitter at leadoff when he strikes out half the time and has ZERO speed! Another atrocious Topper decision that continues to lose games! @NBCSPhilly Totally idiotic move to have a .200 hitter at leadoff when he strikes out half the time and has ZERO speed! Another atrocious Topper decision that continues to lose games!

Rob Thomson is in his first full season as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies and is under a ton of pressure. The team has championship expectations and has to play in the same division as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. As if a deep playoff run in 2022 wasn't enough of a test, Rob Thomson still needs to prove himself to some fans.

Brody @chasrini1 @NBCSPhilly Schwarber is not a lead off hitter and Bryce harper should not be batting third right now. should move him back in the order until he gets adjusted to major-league pitching again. @NBCSPhilly Schwarber is not a lead off hitter and Bryce harper should not be batting third right now. should move him back in the order until he gets adjusted to major-league pitching again.

Marcus Toomey @toomias85 @NBCSPhilly “Shwarber strikes out a ton, hits about .200, and runs a 10 second 60….throw him in the leadoff spot” @NBCSPhilly “Shwarber strikes out a ton, hits about .200, and runs a 10 second 60….throw him in the leadoff spot”

The Philadelphia Phillies are still trying to live up to their potential, and are finding it difficult so far.

Can Rob Thomson lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series championship?

After coming up just short in 2022 against the Houston Astros, the big question is whether Thomson can take them to the next level. He seems to excel at getting the best out of his players and now has an improved roster.

As these lineup issues crop up and are resolved, Thomson will slowly but surely win over more and more critical fans.

