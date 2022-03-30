Philadelphia Phillies 2022 Season Preview: Projected Lineups, Rotations, and 3 Bold Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies 2022 regular season is set with high expectations. Last season was a disappointment as the team failed to make the playoffs again. Although the team has failed to make the playoffs since 2011, offseason signings and moves have many fans excited for what 2022 can bring.

The recent signings of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to the Philadelphia Phillies have many fans excited for the season to begin. These additions provide the team with one of the best lineups in baseball. Will these additions be enough to end a 10-year playoff drought?

Philadelphia Phillies 2022 Projected Lineup

Kyle Schwarber, one of the new members of the Phillies loaded lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies roster is currently among the best in the National League, perhaps in all baseball, headlined by players such as Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. The lineup fills top to bottom with power.

The Phillies' projected starting lineup will look something like this:

Kyle Schwarber, DH J.T. Realmuto, C Bryce Harper, RF Nick Castellanos, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B Jean Segura, 2B Didi Gregorius, SS Alec Bohm, 3B Matt Vierling, CF

This lineup can go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best in baseball. Injured starting centerfielder Odubel Herrera will be out for the first couple of months. This is a major blow to the team as they will now have to rely on rookie Matt Vierling to make an impact at the position.

The Phillies lineup will now play a vital role in their hopes of an National League East division title.The NL East will now be one of the most competitive divisions in all of baseball between the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Bench

Johan Camargo, key bench piece for the Phillies

The Phillies projected bench can be seen below.

Johan Camargo, 1B Adam Haseley, OF Ronald Torreyes, 2B Mickey Moniak, OF Garret Stubs, C

The bench will likely improve once Odubel Herrera recovers from injury and is put in the starting lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Pitching Rotation

Phillies rotation will be headlined by star Zack Wheeler

The rotation seems to be the strength of the pitching staff. It is headed by aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The projected rotation is below.

Zack Wheeler Aaron Nola Kyle Gibson Ranger Suarez Zach Eflin

Getting rotational depth will be something to look for. Don't be surprised if the Phillies go out and add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline.

The bullpen appears to have improved from a season ago. Headed by closer Corey Knebel, Jeurys Familia, and Brad Hand, the team is looking for much better late-inning relief.

Philadelphia Phillies 2022 Season: 3 Bold Predictions

#1. Zack Wheeler wins NL Cy Young Award

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

Zack Wheeler is among the National League's top pitchers going into 2022. Wheeler had a breakout year a season ago and is poised to carry that success into 2022.

Wheeler's stats a year ago were good enough for second in the Cy Young Award. Wheeler went 14-10 with a 2.78 ERA in 32 games started. Wheeler also led the National League in strikeouts with 247 and 213.1 innings. He will match or exceeds these numbers and win the Cy Young Award this year.

MLB @MLB A career-high 14 Ks for Zack Wheeler. Just filthy. 🤮 A career-high 14 Ks for Zack Wheeler. Just filthy. 🤮 https://t.co/315BkoalIf

"A career-high 14 Ks for Zack Wheeler. Just filthy." - @ MLB

#2. Phillies finally make the playoffs

This is finally the year for the Phillies. Fans will now get to see their team in the postseason for the first time since 2011. The talent on this year's team is just too much for them not to get into the postseason. The expansion of the playoffs this offseason increases their chances. Look for the Phillies to finally get back to postseason baseball.

#3. Rhys Hoskins leads the team in home runs

Phillies v San Diego Padres

Rhys Hoskins is among four players in the Phillies lineup that are projected to hit 30 or more home runs. Look for Hoskins to have a healthy and productive 2022 season. Hoskins has the ability to hit 40 plus homers and will likely get more pitches to hit given how deep the lineup is. Look for Hoskins to have a monster 2022 season.

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly RHYS HOSKINS 447 FT BOMB PIECE RHYS HOSKINS 447 FT BOMB PIECE https://t.co/mnsfj7Bc2f

"RHYS HOSKINS 447 FT BOMB PIECE"-@Barstool Philly

The main concern for this Phillies team will be defense. Can the Phillies improve their defense enough to make the playoffs? This will remain a lingering question as the season goes on. Overall, the Phillies will be one of the most exciting teams to watch in baseball and it will be interesting to see how good this lineup can be throughout the entirety of the regular season.

