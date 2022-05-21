Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - May 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies kick off an interdivisional series against the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves on May 23. Both teams are currently struggling for a winning record and are tied for second place in the National League East as they sit 7.5 games behind the New York Mets entering this weekend. May has not been kind to either club, as the Philadelphia Phillies are 7-10 this month and the Atlanta Braves are 8-9 in May.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date and Time: Monday, May 23 at 7:05 PM EDT

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Philadelphia Phillies Preview:

The Phillies have seemed to slow the bleeding that was outraging fans of the club. Seemingly, everyone affiliated with the club was demanding that Joe Girardi be fired, Bryce Harper won't be cleared to throw for six weeks due his torn UCL, and the team was flirting with last place in the National League East. However, the team has turned it around in the latter half of May, as the team has elevated itself to second place behind the New York Mets. A series win over the Braves could give them positive momentum heading into a May finale against the Mets.

Key Player- Jean Segura

Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies

Typically known as a speedster, the shortstop has actually been on a power surge this month as he is presently slugging .596 in May. Segura is on pace to post his best season since joining the Phillies in 2019, and if he can keep this level of production, he may be in line to make his second ever All-Star roster, the first since leaving the Seattle Mariners.

1. Bryce Harper (1.2 fWAR)

Segura's thump has moved him to the cleanup spot in the Phillies lineup, and this latest evolution may help save Girardi's job.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Jean Segura, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Johan Camargo, SS Roman Quinn, CF

Atlanta Braves Preview:

The Atlanta Braves are the car whose engine has been sputtering and rumbling, but you have this unreasonable confidence it's moments away from firing up and being the machine you know it's capable of being. The team has all the pieces in place; in a vacuum, the decision to move on from Freddie Freeman to Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics was a good one by the World Series Champions, and Ronald Acuna Jr. is slowly regaining the form that made him destined for stardom, and the pitching staff has its moments. However, just when they seem to get positive momentum, they fall back down and stumble. Was the 2021 season a fluke? Did the club severely undervalue Freeman's locker room presence and leadership?

Key Player- Travis d'Arnaud

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

The former New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays catcher has found a home as Atlanta's backstop, and the club seems happy to find its first stable catcher since Brian McCann. Offense is so hard to come by from the catching position, and while d'Arnaud hasn't been great in the batting average department, he has brought consistent power to the Braves lineup slugging .458 in April and .444 in May which is stellar for a catcher.

D'Arnuad has also been stellar defensively as he consistently ranks among the best catchers in terms of overall defense and pitch framing.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

Both clubs could really use the momentum that comes from winning a matchup against a divisional foe who was burdened with serious expectations. However, only one can take the opener, and that will likely be the Phillies. The lack of quality pitching from the Braves from both the rotation and bullpen will likely cause the team to fall behind early, and the Phillies will be playing with a level of intensity that will encourage the club to pile on. Phillies win big in this matchup 9 to 5.

