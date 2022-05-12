Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 12, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers start a four-game series tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Starting for Los Angeles is lefty Tyler Anderson. Anderson has been an incredible addition for the Dodgers this year. He has bolstered the backend of their rotation and is 3-0 in five appearances with a 2.78 ERA.

Going for Philly is right-hander Zack Wheeler. The All-Star struggled in his first three starts but put up shoutout performances in his last two outings.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Zack Wheeler, Painted Back Door Slider. 🖌️ Zack Wheeler, Painted Back Door Slider. 🖌️🎨 https://t.co/CdaaSpLsJ1

After being picked by some to win the National League East, the Phillies are off to a poor start this season. They are currently six and a half games out of first place at three games under .500.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies +124 Over 8 (-104) Yes (-110) Dodgers -146 Under 8 (-118) No (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets

In their last series, the Dodgers put up fifteen runs on the Pirates. Freddie Freeman was responsible for driving in zero of those fifteen runs. Coming back home to Los Angeles, Freeman should be more productive. A few RBIs and at least one home run should be expected from him in this series.

Freddie Freeman to Record an RBI (+155)

Zach Wheeler's strikeout line is still influenced by his first three starts. Based on how he's been pitching of late, 5 1/2 strikeouts is a steal. He is fresh off the COVID injury list, but I wouldn't expect that to hurt his game.

Zach Wheeler Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+104)

These are two strong pitchers going at it tonight. There are some consistency questions that need to be answered by both of them, but the line reflects that. Regardless, they shouldn't allow any runs in the first inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Phillies cannot find any kind of momentum this season. Every big win is followed by a loss, and their sweep of Colorado is the only time they've won more than two games in a row. However, it is inadvisable to bet against Zack Wheeler right now. Bettors should take the positive money in the Phillies moneyline.

Philadelphia Phillies (+124)

