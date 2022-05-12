Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Rangers, Pirates, Reds, Dodgers, Phillies - May 12th | 2022 MLB Season

There are fewer MLB games taking place this Thursday, May 12, but nonetheless, we're here to guide you through a three-leg parlay with a big potential payout.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay:

MLB Leg 1: Texas Rangers ML vs. Kansas City Royals (-136)

The Rangers host the Royals for the final game of this three-game set. These two clubs have split the first two games and will look to win the rubbermatch Thursday.

The Rangers are sending out lefty Taylor Hearn, who has a 6.53 ERA through five starts. Hearn hasn't been able to find consistency thus far as an MLB starter, but he is a hard-throwing lefty with decent secondary pitches. Last start for Hearn was encouraging when he threw five innings while allowing two runs and striking out six against a solid Braves lineup. He'll have a much more favorable matchup Thursday against the Royals, who are second to last in runs scored and third-worst in OPS.

Kansas City will hand the ball to righty Jonathan Heasley, who has made six starts in Triple-A this year but will be making his first major league start of 2022 Thursday. This will be the fourth start of his career, and he'll have to face a struggling Rangers lineup that contains two big free agent signings in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Neither hitter has excelled in the early going, but both have proven themselves to be elite hitters over the last several years. Texas has won seven of their last eight at home against Kansas City, so expect them to add to that tally Thursday.

MLB Leg 2: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Over 8 Runs (-115)

The Reds and Pirates start a weekend series Thursday after both teams won their previous series. Cincinnati's hitters have caught fire recently as they're putting up 8.2 runs per game over their last six. When looking at their last ten contests, they've seen the total go over in all ten. The Reds will tab Connor Overton, who has so far made two solid starts this year. He has very little major league experience, but he'll be going up against his former club Thursday. The bullpen behind Overton is the worst in the MLB in ERA and second-worst in WHIP.

The Pirates' bats haven't been great this year, but if they can get Overton out of the game, then they should plate some runs against Cincinnati's relief pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds



I'm Right Here Play presented by Four dingers over the last four games for Bam Bam!I'm Right Here Play presented by @StElizabethNKY Four dingers over the last four games for Bam Bam! 💪💪💪💪I'm Right Here Play presented by @StElizabethNKY https://t.co/xcxSSc7i5b

"Four dingers over the last four games for Bam Bam!" - @ Cincinnati Reds

The total has also gone over in five of Pittsburgh's last seven, and between these two, it's hit the over in 15 of the last 21. Look for a slugfest to occur Thursday.

MLB Leg 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-128)

The Dodgers and Phillies match up in the series opener Thursday, with Tyler Anderson taking the mound for LA. Anderson has won all three of his starts in 2022 and has a 2.78 ERA. He's allowed two or fewer runs in all of his starts, and he'll try and replicate this success Thursday. The Dodgers have the best bullpen WHIP in the majors, so Anderson, who's been averaging right around five innings per start, will have no issue giving way to the bullpen that will likely be asked to record 12 or more outs.

Zack Wheeler gets the ball for the Phillies, and he's coming off of two scoreless starts. He's beginning to find his form from 2021, where he finished second in National League Cy Young voting. Wheeler has thrown 13 2/3 innings with no runs allowed and 14 punchouts in his last two outings, and he'll try and stay in a groove against a good Dodgers lineup Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies Zack was wheelin' and dealin' yesterday Zack was wheelin' and dealin' yesterday https://t.co/B4SRvldVOj

"Zack was wheelin' and dealin' yesterday" - @ Philadelphia Phillies

Expect this game to be lower scoring to start while these two pitchers battle it out.

Parlay: Rangers ML/ Pirates vs. Reds Over 8/ Dodgers vs. Phillies F5 Under 4.5 (+477)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt