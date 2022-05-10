Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - May 12th | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to Hollywood to face the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game series. The Phillies have a 13-16 record, while the Dodgers are 19-8 this season.

Philadelphia went all-in on offense this season, sacrificing their pitching and defense, which has yet to pay dividends. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have the best pitching staff, with an ERA of just 2.19.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12; 10:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Phillies are struggling to establish a footing in the National League East. They came with lofty expectations of at least a wild-card berth after cashing in on Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. However, so far, they are four games behind a wild-card berth.

That can primarily be attributed to the Phillies' lack of pitching depth and defensive acumen. They are one of the worst teams in the league in runs surrendered and fielding stats. It's difficult to expect them to stun the often composed Dodgers pitching staff and defense.

Key Player - Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos batting for the Phillies

The Phillies cashed in on Nick Castellanos in the offseason, and he has been delivering the goods. The All-Star outfielder has a slash line of .311/.374/.505/.879 with four homers, eight doubles and 17 RBIs on 32 base hits.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Another RBI hit by Nick Castellanos!! Another RBI hit by Nick Castellanos!! https://t.co/7DsMD0l2bV

"Another RBI hit by Nick Castellanos!!" - @ Brodes Media

Castellanos has proven that he's a reliable bat in the order. Look for him to produce the goods against the Dodgers' pitching crew.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson.

Alec Bohm, 3B Nick Castellanos, RF Bryce Harper, DH Rhys Hoskins, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Jean Segura, 2B Johan Camargo, SS Matt Vierling, CF

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The favorite to win the National League pennant, the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a superb start this season. They sit atop the National League West, a division where the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks have a .517 winning percentage.

The Dodgers can thank their superb pitching staff. They have surrendered just 58 runs through 27 games this season. They've also issued only 169 hits so far. Almost all team-pitching statistics in the league are topped by the Dodgers. If they can start strongly and stifle the Philadelphia offense, it would be a walk in the park for Los Angeles.

Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman

After a seemingly cold start to life in Hollywood, Freddie Freeman is starting to look like his old MVP self this season. He is batting .317/.403/.515/.918 with three homers, nine doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs on 32 base hits. He has also stolen two bases to stuff the stat sheet.

Dodger Insider @DodgerInsider Freddie Freeman has doubled or tripled in three of his first four games this month. Dodgers lead 1-0 two batters in. Freddie Freeman has doubled or tripled in three of his first four games this month. Dodgers lead 1-0 two batters in.

"Freddie Freeman has doubled or tripled in three of his first four games this month. Dodgers lead 1-0 two batters in." - @ Dodger Insider

Freeman should be comfortable against a measly Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff and a dismal defense.

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw.

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies will need to rely heavily rely on their batting order, as that is the only thing that they can possibly offer against the excellent Dodgers' rotation. It would be good to see if they can get one past the legendary Clayton Kershaw, who has been in supreme form this season.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers would just need to keep delivering and be as consistent as they have done so far. Their batting lineup is nothing stellar, but the Philadelphia pitching crew has nothing to brag about either. It should be an easy home win for the Blue Crew in Chavez Ravine.

Dodgers to win 6-2.

Where to follow Phillies vs Dodgers?

Watch: NBCSP (Phillies), SportsNet LA (Dodgers).

Listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies), Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020 (Dodgers).

