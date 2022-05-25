Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - May 27th | MLB Season 2022

Rivalry alert! The Philadelphia Phillies travel to the Big Apple to battle National League East foes and bitter rivals the New York Mets for the first game of their three-game series. This will be the first time these two rivals will face each other after a three-game series in early May which saw the Mets outlast the Phillies 2-1.

Philadelphia has a 20-23 record that is third-best in the National League East, while the division-leading Mets have a 29-16 record. Zach Eflin was chosen to start on the mound against the Mets' Carlos Carrasco for this particular series-opener.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets.

Date & Time: Friday, May 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York.

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies' defense has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny. It is well-known that the Phillies sacrificed their defense for offensive firepower this year. If there's any doubt that their defense is costing them games, well look no further than yesterday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

They gave up the tying run in the bottom of the ninth after Roman Quinn and Nick Castellanos both called for the ball but neither of them managed to catch it. A chance squandered and a win forgone. They cannot afford to do the same with the Mets in this matchup as they have one of the top offenses in the league and it would make them look silly if they don't step up their defense.

Key Player - Bryce Harper

Harper crushes a home run against the Braves.

People have jokingly given the moniker of "The Greatest Designated Hitter in National League history" to Harper. Ever since the rules changed before the season started, the Phillies front office has seen to it that Harper primarily plays as a DH.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia BRYCE HARPER YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN!!!!!! BRYCE HARPER YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN!!!!!! https://t.co/PlSOBLOwlm

"BRYCE HARPER YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN!!!!!!" - @ Brodes Media

An injection in the reigning MVP's elbow prevents him from throwing, and therefore returning to outfield duties, for at least another six months. Not to be bothered by this, Harper carries a .302/.352/.617 slash line with an OPS of .969 with ten homers, 15 doubles, a triple, 31 RBIs, and six stolen bases.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Jean Segura, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Johan Camargo, SS Roman Quinn, CF

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets love leaving games late. At the time of writing, they've just been outlasted by the San Francisco Giants 13-12. The Mets looked dead in the water when they trailed 8-4 by the end of the seventh inning. But in Mets' pure fashion, they mounted a seven-run rally in the eighth inning to overturn the Giants' lead.

They eventually lost thanks to a heroic game by Joc Pederson, who had three homers and eight RBIs. With their upcoming game against division rival Phillies at Citi Field, this should give the Mets motivation to bounce back from a nail-biting loss.

Key Player - Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso has a superb start to the season.

The Polar Bear is raking in numbers. Pete Alonso owns one of the hottest bats in the Mets' blazing battery lineup. He is batting .282/.347/.511 with an OPS of .858. He has blasted 11 homers, seven doubles, and 41 RBIs on 49 base hits. His runs batted in statistic is second-best in all of the majors.

Michael Mayer @mikemayer22 Pete Alonso in 22 May games:



.326/.396/.616, 4 2B, 7 HR, 23 RBI Pete Alonso in 22 May games: .326/.396/.616, 4 2B, 7 HR, 23 RBI

"Pete Alonso in 22 May games: .326/.396/.616, 4 2B, 7 HR, 23 RBI" - @ Michael Mayer

Alonso has been on fire in May. Against an anemic Philadelphia Phillies rotation, look for him to blast more balls beyond the outfield walls of Citi Field.

New York Mets Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Prediction

This game between the two bitter rivals should come down to the wire despite their obvious disparities in record and overall team statistics. The Mets should have the edge; however, as they've been on point and surgical in their games this season. Mets to win, 6-5.

Where to follow Phillies vs Braves

Watch: NBCSP (Phillies), WPIX (Mets).

Listen: 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies), WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (Mets).

