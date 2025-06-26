Phillies vs. Astros: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 26, 2025

The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park to wrap up a series on Thursday, and the home team is going for a sweep. Philadelphia comes into this game with a 47-33 record after dropping each of the first two games.

Houston has improved to 47-33 after picking up a win in the first two games in this series. The odds for this matchup are now out, and predictions can be made on how Game 3 will play out.

Phillies vs. Astros prediction

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to score a run in this series, and that is something that needs to change on Thursday. Kyle Schwarber is leading the team with 24 home runs and 55 RBIs, and he needs to spark the offense in a big way.

Christopher Sanchez will start for Philadelphia, and he has gone 6-2 with a 2.87 ERA so far this season. The Phillies have been getting great pitching, and that's a trend that should continue.

Hunter Brown will be on the mound for the Houston Astros, and he has gone 8-3 with a 1.88 ERA this season. Brown has the talent to shut any team down, and he is pitching like an All-Star in 2025.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs, but this team has been scuffling at the plate as well. Look for the Phillies to get just enough offense to end the skid and get a much-needed win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 4, Houston Astros 3

Phillies vs. Astros odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies +125, Houston Astros -150

Run Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-180), Astros -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-135), Under 6.5 (+115)

Phillies vs. Astros injuries

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Bryce Harper (1B): 10-Day IL (Right wrist inflammation)

Aaron Nola (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right ankle sprain)

Houston Astros injury report

Yordan Alvarez (LH/DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand fracture)

Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right foot sprain)

Luis Garcia (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 60-Day IL (Broken right thumb)

Cristian Javier (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Chas McCormick (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Shawn Dubin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm strain)

Brendan Rogers (2B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

J.P. France (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right shoulder capsule)

Ronel Blanco (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Phillies vs. Astros picks

This has been a rough series for the Philadelphia Phillies, but they are going to respond in a big way in the final matchup against the Houston Astros.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies +125

Run Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-135)

