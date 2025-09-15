  • home icon
  Phillies vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 15, 2025

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 15, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:38 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Phillies vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 15, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The NL spotlight shines on Dodger Stadium Monday night as the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers open a high-stakes three-game set. The Phillies, riding an 8-2 stretch and boasting one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups, enter with the best record in the NL East and a league-best .331 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers, fresh off Teoscar Hernandez’s four-hit performance, have dominated at home with a 48-26 mark and continue to find ways to win despite a bruised pitching staff. With Ranger Suarez’s steady command facing Emmet Sheehan’s electric arsenal, Game 1 promises a razor-tight battle between two October-bound heavyweights.

Starting Pitchers

Ranger Suarez - Philadelphia Phillies

Suarez has been the steady hand in a Phillies rotation that’s taken some heavy hits. At 12-6 with a 2.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 143 innings, he’s been one of the most efficient arms in the NL this year. He doesn’t overpower hitters but frustrates them, mixing his sinker and changeup to force weak ground balls. Against a Dodgers lineup that thrives on lifting the ball, his ability to kill launch angle could be the difference.

Emmet Sheehan - Los Angeles Dodgers

Sheehan has been a quiet revelation for Los Angeles. Just 25, he’s stepped into the rotation and delivered a 3.32 ERA with a sharp 1.09 WHIP across 59.2 innings. His strikeout stuff is legit, 69 Ks already, and his fastball-slider combo has given hitters fits. The Dodgers will need him to attack early counts and avoid the long at-bats Philly’s lineup loves to grind out. For a young arm on a big stage, this is a serious test.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Kyle Schwarber - Philadelphia Phillies

Schwarber remains the most obvious deep-ball trigger in this matchup. He’s slugging at elite rates this season and can erase deficits with one swing; Dodger Stadium’s short porches make any mistake over the inner half costly.

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts is the Dodgers’ attack engine, contact, walk rate, and the tools to turn one bad inning into two for the opposition. He’ll be the plate-discipline barometer against Suarez’s sequencing.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers:

  • Will Smith - Hand - 10-Day IL
  • Dalton Rushing - Shin - 10-Day IL
  • Brock Stewart - Shoulder - 15-Day IL
  • Roki Sasaki - Shoulder - 60-Day IL
  • Tony Gonsolin - Elbow - 60-Day IL
  • Evan Phillips - Forearm - 60-Day IL
  • Kyle Hurt - Elbow - 60-Day IL
  • Michael Grove - Shoulder - 60-Day IL
  • Brusdar Graterol - Shoulder - 60-Day IL
  • River Ryan - Elbow - 60-Day IL
  • Gavin Stone - Shoulder - 60-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies:

  • Edmundo Sosa - Groin - Day-to-Day
  • Jose Alvarado - Forearm - 15-Day IL
  • Daniel Robert - Forearm - 60-Day IL
  • Trea Turner - Hamstring - 10-Day IL
  • Alec Bohm - Shoulder - 10-Day IL
  • Zack Wheeler - Blood Clot - 60-Day IL
  • Jordan Romano - Finger - 15-Day IL

Current Odds

  • Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (−193) - Dodgers -1.5 (+157)
  • Total: Over 8.5 (−113) - Under 8.5 (−107)
  • Moneyline: Phillies +112 - Dodgers −137

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

  1. Dodgers Moneyline (-137)
  2. Over 8.5 (-113)
  3. Kyle Schwarber 2+ Total Bases

Final Score: Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

Quick Links

