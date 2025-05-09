Phillies vs. Guardians: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

After sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, the high-flying Philadelphia Phillies will travel to Progressive Field to open a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Meanwhile, the Guardians are also high on confidence after beating the Washington Nationals, making this a must-watch series.

Both teams enter Friday's interleague contest with identical 22-15 records. Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA) to the mound, while Cleveland will have Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06 ERA) to start the game.

Phillies vs. Guardians Game 1: Game Odds & Betting Lines

Moneyline: Phillies -124, Guardians +105

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+137), Guardians +1.5 (-163)

Over/Under: 8 runs (Over -101, Under -119)

Phillies vs. Guardians Game 1: Injuries

Phillies

José Ruiz – Neck spasm, 15-Day IL

Guardians

Lane Thomas – Bone bruise (wrist), 10-Day IL

Slade Cecconi – Strained oblique, 15-Day IL (Rehab assignment on 4/30)

Paul Sewald – Strained shoulder, 15-Day IL

Trevor Stephan – Elbow surgery (UCL), 60-Day IL

Shane Bieber – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

John Means – Tommy John surgery 60-Day IL

Sam Hentges – Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL (Questionable for 2025 season)

David Fry – Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL (Out 6–8 months)

Erik Sabrowski – Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL

Expected lineups

Phillies

2B Bryson Stott L SS Trea Turner R 1B Bryce Harper L DH K. Schwarber L RF N. Castellanos R LF Max Kepler L C J. Realmuto R 3B Alec Bohm R CF B. Marsh L

Guardians

LF Steven Kwan L 2B D. Schneemann L 3B Jose Ramirez S DH K. Manzardo L 1B C. Santana S C Bo Naylor L SS G. Arias R RF Nolan Jones L CF A. Martinez S

Phillies vs. Guardians Game 1: Prediction & Pick

The Phillies have Aaron Nola on the mound, and he's a good pitcher. He might have struggled, but he could keep the Phillies' lead intact if Kyle Schwarber & Co. provide him with early run support.

Expect it to be a game where more than eight runs will be scored, as it will be a crisp evening at Progressive Field.

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Guardians 5

Best Bets

Over 8 runs

Phillies Moneyline (-124)

Guardians +1.5 on the run line (-163)

