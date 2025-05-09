Phillies vs. Guardians: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

After sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, the high-flying Philadelphia Phillies will travel to Progressive Field to open a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Meanwhile, the Guardians are also high on confidence after beating the Washington Nationals, making this a must-watch series.
Both teams enter Friday's interleague contest with identical 22-15 records. Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA) to the mound, while Cleveland will have Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06 ERA) to start the game.
Phillies vs. Guardians Game 1: Game Odds & Betting Lines
Moneyline: Phillies -124, Guardians +105
Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+137), Guardians +1.5 (-163)
Over/Under: 8 runs (Over -101, Under -119)
Phillies vs. Guardians Game 1: Injuries
Phillies
José Ruiz – Neck spasm, 15-Day IL
Guardians
Lane Thomas – Bone bruise (wrist), 10-Day IL
Slade Cecconi – Strained oblique, 15-Day IL (Rehab assignment on 4/30)
Paul Sewald – Strained shoulder, 15-Day IL
Trevor Stephan – Elbow surgery (UCL), 60-Day IL
Shane Bieber – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
John Means – Tommy John surgery 60-Day IL
Sam Hentges – Shoulder surgery, 60-Day IL (Questionable for 2025 season)
David Fry – Elbow surgery, 60-Day IL (Out 6–8 months)
Erik Sabrowski – Elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL
Expected lineups
Phillies
- 2B Bryson Stott L
- SS Trea Turner R
- 1B Bryce Harper L
- DH K. Schwarber L
- RF N. Castellanos R
- LF Max Kepler L
- C J. Realmuto R
- 3B Alec Bohm R
- CF B. Marsh L
Guardians
- LF Steven Kwan L
- 2B D. Schneemann L
- 3B Jose Ramirez S
- DH K. Manzardo L
- 1B C. Santana S
- C Bo Naylor L
- SS G. Arias R
- RF Nolan Jones L
- CF A. Martinez S
Phillies vs. Guardians Game 1: Prediction & Pick
The Phillies have Aaron Nola on the mound, and he's a good pitcher. He might have struggled, but he could keep the Phillies' lead intact if Kyle Schwarber & Co. provide him with early run support.
Expect it to be a game where more than eight runs will be scored, as it will be a crisp evening at Progressive Field.
Final Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Guardians 5
Best Bets
Over 8 runs
Phillies Moneyline (-124)
Guardians +1.5 on the run line (-163)