  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Phillies vs Marlins: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 17, 2025

Phillies vs Marlins: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 17, 2025

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Jun 17, 2025 14:31 GMT
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins - Source: Getty

NL East contenders the Philadelphia Phillies face the struggling Miami Marlins on Tuesday, for the second of four games at LoanDepot Park.

The visitors are second in their division with a 43-29 record, while the hosts, 28-42, find themselves at the bottom.

Let's look at the odds for the fixture and how the action might play out on the field.

Phillies vs Marlins prediction

Taking the mound for Philadelphia is Jesus Luzardo, who is enjoying a solid first season for his new team, with a 6-2 record, along with a 4.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts.

also-read-trending Trending
Jesus Luzardo in action against the Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Jesus Luzardo in action against the Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

With the bat, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have enjoyed success so far.

For the Marlins, it is Cal Quantrill who makes his latest start. On paper, Quantrill has fared much worse than his counterpart, with a 3-7 record, along with a 5.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

Offensively, Otto Lopez, Kyle Stowers, Agustin Ramirez and Eric Wagaman lead the way for Miami.

Boasting more quality in their offense and with the pitching matchup firmly in their favor, the visitors should register their second consecutive win against the hosts on Tuesday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Miami Marlins 4

Odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -179, Miami Marlins +150

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114), Marlins +1.5 (-116)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-161), Under 7.5 (+120)

Injury report

Philadelphia injuries:

  • Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)
  • Aaron Nola: 15-day IL (Ankle)

Marlins injuries:

  • Derek Hill: 10-day IL (Wrist)
  • Jesus Tinoco: 15-day IL (Forearm)
  • Max Meyer: 15-day IL (Hip)
  • Braxton Garrett: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Rob Brantly: 60-day IL (Lat)
  • Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Back)
  • Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Arm)
  • Ryan Weathers: 60-day IL (Lat)
  • Dane Myers: day-to-day (Undisclosed)

Expert picks

The visitors have the edge in hitting and pitching for this one, and that gulf in quality should show on the field, and Philadelphia should be able to record a dominant win in their chase for top spot in the division.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -179

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-161)

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications