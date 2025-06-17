Phillies vs Marlins: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 17, 2025

NL East contenders the Philadelphia Phillies face the struggling Miami Marlins on Tuesday, for the second of four games at LoanDepot Park.

The visitors are second in their division with a 43-29 record, while the hosts, 28-42, find themselves at the bottom.

Let's look at the odds for the fixture and how the action might play out on the field.

Phillies vs Marlins prediction

Taking the mound for Philadelphia is Jesus Luzardo, who is enjoying a solid first season for his new team, with a 6-2 record, along with a 4.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts.

Jesus Luzardo in action against the Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

With the bat, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos have enjoyed success so far.

For the Marlins, it is Cal Quantrill who makes his latest start. On paper, Quantrill has fared much worse than his counterpart, with a 3-7 record, along with a 5.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

Offensively, Otto Lopez, Kyle Stowers, Agustin Ramirez and Eric Wagaman lead the way for Miami.

Boasting more quality in their offense and with the pitching matchup firmly in their favor, the visitors should register their second consecutive win against the hosts on Tuesday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Miami Marlins 4

Odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -179, Miami Marlins +150

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114), Marlins +1.5 (-116)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-161), Under 7.5 (+120)

Injury report

Philadelphia injuries:

Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)

Aaron Nola: 15-day IL (Ankle)

Marlins injuries:

Derek Hill: 10-day IL (Wrist)

Jesus Tinoco: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Max Meyer: 15-day IL (Hip)

Braxton Garrett: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Rob Brantly: 60-day IL (Lat)

Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Back)

Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Arm)

Ryan Weathers: 60-day IL (Lat)

Dane Myers: day-to-day (Undisclosed)

Expert picks

The visitors have the edge in hitting and pitching for this one, and that gulf in quality should show on the field, and Philadelphia should be able to record a dominant win in their chase for top spot in the division.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -179

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-161)

