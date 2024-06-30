Phillies vs. Marlins: Game 4 prediction, odds and picks - June 30, MLB 2024 

The Miami Marlins seem to have caught a lucky break in an otherwise poor season as they have managed to pull two games out of the bag against the much fancied, National League-leading Phillies in Philadelphia. The hosts sandwiched a Game 2 shutout victory in between the two losses and will be looking to tie the series on Sunday.

Miami has had a disastrous season so far as they currently sit last in the NL East with a 30-53 record. The Marlins are 24 games behind their opponent, the Phillies, who still occupy the first spot despite going 5-5 in their last 10 games. If Miami can earn a series victory it will give them a huge confidence boost just ahead of the trade deadline.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game 4: Odds

Marlins +200 +1.5 (+105) O 8.5 (-105) Phillies -250 -1.5 (-130) U 8.5 (-115)

Phillies vs. Marlins Game 4: Where to Watch

The series finale will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Florida for fans in Miami and NBC Sports Philadelphia from 1.35 Eastern Daylight Time.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game 4: Prediction

The Phillies will have their ever-dependable Ranger Suarez, who has been on a tear all season long. He is one strikeout away from 100 for the season and is currently tied with Seth Lugo and Chris Sale for most wins this season as a pitcher with 10.

Suarez has an ERA of 1.83, which is MLB's best, and while most other top-performing starters have either gone down due to injury or have had bad performances, the Phillies' ace has held his ground.

Opposite to Suarez will be Yonny Chirinos for the Marlins in just his third start this season. The Marlins will have to heavily rely on their batting lineup led by Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is batting at .260 with 10 home runs. Outfielder Nick Gordon has also been influential in the last 10 games, batting 10-39 with 6 RBIs.

Philadelphia's injury-riddled batting lineup, without their star man Bryce Harper and the lies of J.T Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber, will look to give some semblance. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos will be important figures for them.