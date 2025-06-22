Phillies vs Mets: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 22, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets lock horns on Sunday for the third and final game of the series at Citizens Bank Park. Coming into this game, both teams are tied at the top of the NL East with a 46-31 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out on Sunday.

Phillies vs Mets prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is Jesus Luzardo, who has been decent so far, with a 6-3 record, along with a 4.41 ERA and 97 strikeouts.

Jesus Luzardo in action against the Miami Marlins - Source: Getty

Offensively, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos have enjoyed strong seasons for the hosts.

For New York, it is lefty David Peterson making his latest start. On paper, Peterson has fared considerably better than his counterpart this year, with a 5-2 record, along with a 2.60 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

From an offensive standpoint, Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo come into this game having hit two home runs each in Saturday's win, with Francisco Lindor also having hit one. Pete Alonso has also been in great touch this season.

With the pitching matchup in their favor, the visitors should be able to secure a hard-fought win and re-establish a narrow lead at the top of the division.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 4, New York Mets 5

Odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -114, New York Mets -103

Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-200), Mets -1.5 (+148)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-164), Under 8.5 (+123)

Injury report

Philadelphia injuries:

Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)

Aaron Nola: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Mets injuries:

Jose Siri: 10-day IL (Shin)

Mark Vientos: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Jesse Winker: 10-day IL (Side)

Max Kranick: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kodai Senga: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Tylor Megill: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Drew Smith: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Frankie Montás: 60-day IL (Lat)

Christian Scott: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brooks Raley: 60-day IL (Elbow)

A.J. Minter: 60-day IL (Lat)

Danny Young: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Nick Madrigal: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert picks

Most David Peterson appearances have led to wins for his team, and that trend should continue on Sunday, with New York's offense also seemingly back to its best after Saturday's big win.

Money Line: New York Mets -103

Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-164)

