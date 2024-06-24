Phillies vs. Tigers: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 24, MLB 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies will leave Citizens Bank Park to open a three-game series on the road against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. After securing their series against the Diamondbacks, they have the second-best record in the majors.

The Phils had their offense open up in their last game against the D'backs. In their last two games, they scored 16 runs and surrendered only two. With a strong pitching effort, they hope to build on their success, with Aaron Nola on the mound in Game 1.

Nola's pitching skills have helped the team in several crucial games. The ace holds an 8-3 record with a 3.54 ERA. Nola has a strong 1.06 WHIP with 84 strikeouts. Going up against the Tigers should help Nola reduce his ERA.

The Tigers are no major threat, as they rank fourth in the AL Central. The Tigers beat the White Sox in the last series but have struggled against teams with a winning record.

Casey Mise will be sent to the nod in Game 1. Mise has a terrible 1-5 record with a struggling 4.43 ERA.

Phillies vs. Tigers Baseball Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies -175 -1.5 (-105) O 8 -115 Detroit Tigers +145 +1.5 (-115) U 8 -105

Where to watch the Phillies vs. Tigers?

Game 1 will be telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and NBCSP. The online stream will take place on Fubo TV and the first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:40 p.m. EDT.

Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction

This should be an easy outing for the Phils, as they take on a team that's five games below the .500 mark.

When compared to Mize, Nola is a veteran pitcher with strong numbers. Mize's numbers have been low since his MLB debut. The pitcher has an 8-18 record with just 257.2 innings pitched.

Nola has pitched 1516 innings in his career. With the dominating offense behind him, Nola could easily pick up a victory in Game 1. The Tigers are ranked No. 20 with 320 runs scored. Their opponents are No. 4 with 390 runs scored.

The Phils have the upper hand again with their powerful pitching squad. As a team, they hold a 3.09 ERA which ranks at the top of the MLB. The Phils have an easy chance to secure a win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-175)