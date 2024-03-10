PHOTO: Astros star Josh Hader’s wife Maria captures son Lucas enjoying post-swim fruits with nod to Bob Marley & the Wailers

Josh Hader's wife, Maria, has been very active in sharing glimpses of spring training and off-field stories from the Palm Beaches Complex.

Whether it's about the brewing friendship between the couple's son Lucas and Ryan Pressly's daughter, Hunter or Hader playing with his son in the batting cage, it has been a wholesome preseason for the Hader family.

Adding another memory to it, Maria captured son Lucas enjoying post-swim fruits with a nod to Bob Marley & the Wailers' Sun in the Shining song. She shared the adorable picture on Instagram.

Maria Hader's Instagram story

Hader and Maria welcomed Lucas in Jun. 2022. The couple has been married since Nov 2021.

Josh Hader on tumultuous journey with the Padres, says he doesn't want to 'blow my arm' for nothing

Earlier this offseason, Josh Hader got the contract he was looking for.

The Houston Astros signed the former NL Reliever of the Year to a whopping five-year, $95 million contract. Before arriving at Houston, Hader spent a year and a half with the San Diego Padres.

However, things went wayward in the last few games, with the closer not willing to harm his health for the team's sake.

Amid the impending free agency, Josh Hader made it clear that he wasn't willing to pitch for more than three outs, despite the team wanting more from him at times.

On the Foul Territory show, he discussed his health-first mindset in the later half of the 2023 season.

“I was going through the arbitration system, and I was with the Brewers; it’s not like the Padres put me through that process. But the system told me that the way that any reliever is valued is based on saves," Hader said.

“When I was told to my face that going multiple innings is not worth anything, like, you got to get saves, that’s where I was like, I’m not going to blow my arm out if you’re not going to invest in me. So my investment back was, I’ll get you the inning, I’ll get you the saves, but you got to put a team and a bullpen around to do that.”

Josh Hader also acknowledged that his stand may have hurt the Padres fanbase, but he did what was best for him.

“It hurts obviously for the fanbase, and it’s not something that I wanted to do to them. But at the same time, I have to take care of myself and make sure that I make it healthy out of that year," Hader added.

“At the end of the day, to the Padres fans, I gave it my all, but it sucks that the business had to put that sour taste in their mouth.”

Hader will now fan hitters for the Astros as he looks to add a World Series title to his resume.

