PHOTO: Blake Snell's girlfriend Haeley cheers on star pitcher ahead of Giants debut

Blake Snell is set to make his debut with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, and his girlfriend, Haeley Mar, is as excited as anyone. In February, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby, so 2024 is setting up to be an extra special year for them.

Haeley took to her Instagram stories to share the below photo, hyping up Snell's debut against the Washington Nationals.

Haeley Mar's IG Stories

The Giants have had a tricky start to the 2024 MLB season and stand at 4-6 after 10 games.

Blake Snell and the Giants hoping to push past .500 in Nationals series

San Francisco has not had the easiest of starts in 2024, having played two series against the San Diego Padres and three games against the LA Dodgers. The Giants are fourth in the NL West and looking forward to having Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Blake Snell starting.

The 31-year-old, who has been training hard after signing a two-year, $62 million deal, spoke to FOX last week about his move to San Francisco:

"The whole goal is to win. I feel like I'm a really good pitcher, and there was not a lot of attention until, like, two weeks into spring. I'm like, ‘It just doesn't make sense. What are we doing?' I didn't feel like, ‘Oh, I've got to be on a team.' I never felt that. I was like, ‘I'll go where I'm meant to be. My worth is my worth, and I'm sticking to that.'

"I'm big on, if you earn it, you deserve it. If you don't get it, keep working."

Blake Snell also said that San Francisco is "where I'm supposed to be," which means a lot considering how many teams were interested in him this offseason. There will be a lot of attention paid to Monday's game against the Nationals, so it will be very interesting to see how he gets on.

