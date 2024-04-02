PHOTO: Bryce Harper's wife shares precious moment of her 'tiny helpers' Krew and Elizabeth assisting mom in making delicious tortillas

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are off to a 1-3 start after their season opener against the Atlanta Braves and a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. While the Phillies look to bounce back, Harper's wife, Kayla, made tortillas with their children, Krew (4 years old) and Elizabeth (3).

She posted a photo of the two to her Instagram stories, which she captioned:

"Tiny tortillas w/ my tiny helpers."

Kayla Harper's IG Stories

Krew and Elizabeth are looking forward to being joined by another brother or sister, as earlier this month, Kayla took to Instagram to announce they were expecting.

With a baby on the way, the 2024 MLB season could be an even more incredible one for the Phillies pitcher, with the team being dark horses for the World Series. They will, however, have to show some improvement, as they came away with a disappointing loss to the Reds on Monday.

Bryce Harper turns up for opening day game in custom-made Phillies, Eagles, Flyers & 76ers jacket

Bryce Harper loves Philadelphia and all its franchises, and this was on display before the team hosted the Atlanta Braves on opening day. His jacket featured the Phillies, 76ers, Flyers and Eagles, and the MLB's X handle posted a photo, captioned:

"Bryce Harper is Philadelphia 😤. He pulled up in a custom jacket today that reps the Phillies, 76ers, Flyers and Eagles."

While the result didn't go the Phillies' way, as they suffered a 9-3 loss, fans were impressed with his look.

Harper suffered a worrying fall against the Braves on Saturday. While the Phillies won 5-4, there were concerns about whether Harper would miss time. Philadelphia manager Rob Thompson spoke to reporters about the scary play on Saturday:

"It's Bryce. He's going to play the game hard, all the time. It's tough to rein him in. It's just the way it is. He's probably going to be a little sore tomorrow."

Harper returned for Monday's loss against the Reds, but it is uncertain as to whether he will play on Tuesday. Thompson mentioned to the media on Monday:

“I want to get him back out there tonight, and then we’ll see about tomorrow,” Thomson said. “The weather is not supposed to be good tomorrow.”

The Phillies certainly need to get Bryce Harper firing, and will be looking to bounce back against the Reds on Tuesday.

