PHOTO: Former President George W. Bush receives 'The Chain' from Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins at the Little League World Series

Former President George W. Bush paid a visit to the Baltimore Orioles at the MLB Little League Classic.

According to the Orioles’ social media handles, the former President received "The Chain" from Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. The home run chain is given to each player in the Orioles who hits a home run.

George W. Bush was seen all smiles posing with the Orioles players.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles It was an honor having Former President Bush stop by the clubhouse prior to yesterday's Little League Classic! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“It was an honor having Former President Bush stop by the clubhouse prior to yesterday’s Little League Classic!” – Baltimore Orioles

In the midst of the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series, the Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox in the Little League Classic on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The major league players mingled with the young baseball players.

“It’s something that reminded me of my own childhood,” Jorge Mateo told reporters through an interpreter.

Mullins posted a couple of celebratory pictures and videos on social media.

“What an amazing day! So many unforgettable experiences that I am blessed to have had! Looking forward to what’s next! PS: That hill bout took me out 😂 #franklinbattinggloves #maxbat #newbalance #fuelthefire” – Cedric Mullins

With just over a month left of regular season play, the Orioles are now chasing a playoff position. They are only 2 1/2 games away from the last Wild Card slot.

Have a look at the story of "The Chain."

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles The story of The Chain

“The story of The Chain “ – Baltimore Orioles

According to the Orioles’ media, Mr. Fired-up Guy originally wore and owned the chain. His ballpark attire and flashy accessories instantly caught other people's eyes.

George W. Bush’s love for baseball

At the 2001 World Series, President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch, continuing a presidential tradition.

President George W. Bush first developed a passion for baseball as a young boy in Midland, Texas, where he participated in Little League Baseball.

President Bush's enthusiasm for the sport persisted, and he became a managing partner for the Major League Baseball team, the Texas Rangers, before he was elected governor of Texas and, subsequently, president of the United States.

Bush served as the 43rd president of the United States from 2001 to 2009.

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays

Cedric Mullins, who presented the chain to the former president, is the outfielder for the Orioles and started his MLB career in 2018. In July 2021, Mullins took Mike Trout's place as the fielder in the 2021 All-Star Game due to Trout's injury.

Mullins became the first Oriole to smash 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season on September 24, 2021. Mullins won his first Silver Slugger Award in November 2021.

