PHOTO: HOFer Tony Gwynn's son approves Fernando Tatis Jr.'s tribute cleats honoring 'Mr. Padre'

Fernando Tatis Jr. made a lot of headlines after the San Diego Padres' epic eight-run comeback against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. If hitting the two-run homer to take a 9-8 lead wasn't enough, Tatis was wearing custom cleats, which were a shoutout to Hall of Fame right fielder Tony Gwynn, aka "Mr. Padre."

Gwynn, a 15-time All-Star, spent his entire career with the Padres before retiring after the 2001 season and is a revered figure in franchise history. Tony Gwynn died in 2014, and Tatis' cleats struck a chord with the fanbase, as well as with Gwynn's family.

His son, Tony Gwynn Jr., got a look at the cleats in person and shared a photo of himself and Fernando Tatis Jr. appreciating the cleats on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Respect 🤝."

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s credits cleats for game-winning homer in epic 9-8 comeback

Given the part he played in the Padres' 9-8 win, Fernando Tatis Jr. was buoyant when he spoke to reporters after the game. Tatis credited Tony Gwynn for the hit and mentioned that he would play in them again:

"Definitely the shoes. The power came from above. Always grateful. Definitely a little bit inspired today. I'm going to keep playing with them. Hopefully, they keep sending good luck. Just happy I was wearing those shoes today."

Tatis also credited his teammates for not giving up and fighting all the way:

"It was amazing. But all credit to the boys, we were down 8-0, and we were never out of the game. We kept building, we kept taking good at-bats against tough pitches. The boys started executing. We started moving the line. We kept believing in each other and that was just the final blow."

While the Padres came out 9-8 winners in that epic comeback, the largest in their history, the Cubs rebounded to a 5-1 win on Tuesday. San Diego stands at 6-8 and second in the NL West, and need to get back to winning ways if they are to put pressure on the 10-4 Los Angeles Dodgers.

