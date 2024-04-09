In Photos: Fernando Tatis Jr. honors Padres legend Tony Gwynn with custom cleats

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres recorded an exciting 9-8 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday, a win that came in a dramatic fashion. When Tatis hit a two-run homer to make it 9-8, Padres fans were sent into raptures at overcoming an eight-run deficit.

Making the win even sweeter, Tatis was wearing custom cleats honoring franchise legend Tony Gwynn, aka "Mr. Padre." Photos of the cleats made the rounds online, with many wishing them to be made available to the public. Take a look:

With the Padres overcoming an 8-0 deficit against the Cubs, they stand at 6-7 and second in the NL West.

Take a look at Fernando Tatis Jr.'s home run:

The Padres face Chicago again on Tuesday and Wednesday and will hope to record a series sweep to go above .500.

Fernando Tatis Jr. reflects on Padres' epic comeback against Cubs

While the Cubs were likely asking themselves tough questions after letting such a lead slip, the Padres were in a celebratory mood. Fernando Tatis Jr. credited his teammates for never giving up:

"It was amazing. But all credit to the boys," Tatis said. "We were down 8-0, and we were never out of the game.

"We kept building. We kept taking good at-bats against tough pitches. The boys started executing. We started moving the line. We kept believing in each other and that was just the final blow."

Tatis also discussed his cleats, crediting them for his game-winning home run:

"Definitely the shoes. The power came from above. Always grateful. Definitely a little bit inspired today. I'm going to keep playing with them. Hopefully, they keep sending good luck. Just happy I was wearing those shoes today."

The Padres will look to beat the Cubs again on Tuesday but will hope to do so in less sensational circumstances. If they can put together a string of wins, San Diego could apply some pressure to the LA Dodgers, who lead the West with a 9-4 record.

