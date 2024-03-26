PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie embraces inner cowgirl in rustic bar setting for David Yarrow project

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, is seeing her name and reputation grow in the modeling world. With 2024 seeing her already grace the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine, Canseco appears to be trending in the right direction for achieving her goals of working with Vogue or Chanel.

Josie took to her Instagram stories to share an image from her shoot with renowned photographer David Yarrow, which shows her in a rustic western bar setting.

Josie Canseco's IG Stories

This wasn't the first time Canseco has worked with Yarrow, as the two collaborated on some classy winter snaps in the picturesque snowy town of Telluride, Colorado.

The 27-year-old model has had a variety of shoots with swimwear and jewelry brands in the last six months, as well as other photographers, such as Perazna.

Josie and Jose Canseco were also spotted having fun at Travis Scott's celebrity baseball game in Houston in February, which was held at the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park. With a long list of celebrities, athletes and former athletes, the event was a huge success and helped raise money for the Cactus Jack Foundation.

Jose Canseco and Josie Canseco at the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on February 15, 2024 in Houston

Jose Canseco lists his Las Vegas home for $1.6 million

Jose Canseco has listed his Las Vegas property for $1.6 million. The 5,100-square-foot property comes with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is nestled in a gated community.

Canseco purchased the house in 2021 for $.1 million and listed it in September last year for a $600,000 profit of $1.7 million. Come October, he had reduced the asking price by $100,000 and the property has yet to sell.

The property has a Mediterranean style, with a Spanish tile roof, high ceilings and tall windows to allow natural light throughout the interior. The upstairs is reached by a curved staircase and light reflects off the polished tile floors.

According to Realtor.com, Canseco invested more than $220,000 in renovations, and this listing comes after he put his carwash business up for sale last August.

