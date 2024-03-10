PHOTO: MLB icon Alex Rodriguez gives nod to fitness influencer girlfriend Jaclyn's ultimate travel look

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro since October 2022, per Page Six.

Rodriguez has been posting with Cordeiro on social media, either for fitness, date nights or just enjoying each other's company.

Cordeiro took to Instagram to share her travel-fit outfit. Posing against the mirror, she donned a light-shaded outfit comprising a white full top, white sneakers from Golden Goose and grey-toned baddy pants.

Rodriguez reshared her outfit on his Instagram story.

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez advices parents to encourage youngsters to play multiple sports

Alex Rodriguez has seen it and done it all. He not only saw success in his baseball career but also engaged in multiple businesses, which is reflected in his net worth of $350 million (via celebrity net worth).

He's also an inspiring dad for his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he co-parents with his ex-partner Cynthia Scurtis.

Being an athlete and a parent, Rodriguez knows a thing or two about the importance of pursuing sport while young and advises parents to encourage their kids to go for multiple sports.

"For me, I don't like being specific so early about one sport and I know it's the opposite of what's being advocated today," Rodriguez said.

"I just think that the more, the better. When kids play one sport, let's say from the age of nine, I think you have an opportunity to burn out. Sometimes, when you play football and basketball, you get skills that you can only get from other sports, not from baseball. And when you put it all together, I think baseball is where you want to end up, and you become a better baseball player."

Alex Rodriguez also mentioned that only when an athlete enters their senior year should they concentrate on one sport and look to train further in it.

"And when you get into your junior or senior year, maybe you can start playing just one sport but not before. So for parents, let those kids play; the more, the better, trust me," A-Rod said.

Coming from such a big name, this advice should help kids decide whether to enhance themselves in one sport or play many of them.

