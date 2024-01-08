[Photos] UNSWT star Mallory Pugh and husband Dansby Swanson celebrate 2024 in style with end-of-year romance

Mallory Pugh is a huge star in the NWSL and for the United States women's national team. She is married to the MLB's Dansby Swanson, and together, they are one of the biggest sporting power couples in the world.

The pair celebrated the end of 2023 together. Pugh shared photos of them and what they got up to, along with the caption:

"Dressed up, lover ♥️, big ol margarita, 3 wisemen, treasure map, workout buddies, end of 2023."

Pugh also shared another post with her 633,000 followers on the platform, pleased to usher in the new year with Swanson.

"The best way to end 2023."

After a wholesome end to 2023, Pugh and Swanson will have grand plans for 2024, which could be a big year in both their careers.

2024 could be a big year for Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson

With the new year underway, everyone has goals for 2024. As for Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson, they will doubtless have targets themselves. While personal goals can be tough to ascertain, professional ones are there to see, particularly for elite athletes.

Pugh will be looking to lead the Chicago Red Stars to a much better season in 2024. The Stars finished 12th in the NSWL after going 7-3-12. While the only way from the bottom of the table is up, Pugh and company will be looking to show the league what they are really capable of in 2024.

Pugh, who has scored 32 goals in 88 games for the USA, has the ability to make a huge difference for Chicago and will be intent on doing just that.

As for Swanson, the Chicago Cubs shortstop will be aiming for a postseason berth. The Cubs went 83-79 in 2023, finishing behind the Milwaukee Brewers in second place in the NL Central. With a few additions and a bit of luck, the Cubs will be confident of making a push for the playoffs and seeing where they can go from there.

The two-time All-Star (2022, 2023) has won two Gold Glove Awards in the last two seasons and won the World Series in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. He will be hoping for another great campaign and a playoff run.

In the meantime, Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson will be enjoying some quiet time as they begin preparations for a big 2024 in their respective careers.

