The San Diego Padres couldn't get their bats going on Tuesday night as they dropped game one of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres couldn't figure it out at the plate tonight, as they were limited to just one hit.

Bryce Harper got the party started for the Phillies with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Kyle Schwarber joined Harper with a solo home run of his own in the sixth inning to give us what would be the final score of 2-0.

San Diego fans can't believe this is how the team came out to start the NLCS. They think the team came out flat in game one.

"Please hit the ball tomorrow" pleaded one fan.

"Embarrassing" said another fan.

Fans were in disbelief that the team could only get one hit on Tuesday. They looked like a completely different team. They looked lost at the plate for much of the night.

Fans are begging the team to hit the ball for game two, which is scheduled for Thursday. They can't afford to go down 0-2 in the series.

The Philadelphia Phillies can put the San Diego Padres' backs against the wall with a game-two win

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game 1

The last thing the San Diego Padres want to do is go to Citizens Bank Park with a 0-2 deficit. Philadelphia fans have made it hard for other teams to come in and play at their best.

The Padres need to win game two of they're going to have a hard time trying to come back in the series. They've already lost game one with their best pitcher on the mound. Going down 0-2 would be deflating for a team that just took out the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres can't let their bats get as cold as they did in game one. They only got one hit in the entire game. They were completely shut down by Zack Wheeler on Tuesday night.

Wheeler dominated the Padres for seven innings, striking out eight batters. He had great command of all of his pitches tonight, making for some uncomfortable at-bats for San Diego hitters.

The Padres need to get some hits to put pressure on Philadelphia's bullpen. The Phillies don't have the most established bullpen in the league, and could be in trouble if they have to turn to them early.

The San Diego Padres need to come out firing in game two and even up the series.

Poll : 0 votes