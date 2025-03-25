Projected Mariners 2025 Opening Day roster ft. Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena

The Seattle Mariners last made the Major League Baseball playoffs during the 2022 season, and the franchise is looking to get back to the postseason in 2025. It was a quiet offseason for the Mariners, but they still have some talent heading into the upcoming season.
Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena are two of the biggest stars on the Mariners, and they will be expected to carry the lineup. The starting rotation also has some talented pieces, and now is the perfect time to make projections on Seattle's Opening Day roster.
The Mariners open their 2025 regular season on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and airs on NBCS-CA.
Projected Mariners 2025 Opening Day Lineup
Some new names are in the lineup for the Seattle Mariners in 2025, including Rowdy Tellez. He is looking to provide some power in the middle of the Mariners lineup and give some protection to Rodriguez and Arozarena.
This is a team that should be able to do some damage at the plate, but it doesn't play in a ballpark that is conditioned for hitting home runs. After a downturn in 2024, Julio Rodriguez will need to have a monster season to carry this offense.
- Victor Robles, RF
- Julio Rodriguez, CF
- Cal Raleigh, C
- Randy Arozarena, LF
- Luke Raley, 1B
- Jorge Polanco, 3B
- Rowdy Tellez, DH
- Ryan Bliss, 2B
- J.P. Crawford, SS
Projected Mariners 2025 Starting Rotation
The Seattle Mariners' strength during the 2025 season should be the starting rotation, especially at the top. Luis Castillo will once again be the ace of the staff and is one of the best pitchers in the American League.
Logan Gilbert gives the Mariners a great second option in the rotation, and there is some depth as well. Gilbert has already been named the opening-day starting pitcher. Seattle is expected to go with five right-handed starting pitchers in 2025, and that could be a problem.
- Luis Castillo
- Logan Gilbert
- Bryce Miller
- Bryan Woo
- Bryan Mata
Projected Mariners 2025 Bullpen
There are several question marks in the bullpen for the Seattle Mariners heading into 2025, but they are pretty set at the closer position. Andrew Munoz is going to get the ninth inning for the Mariners, and he should be able to shut down games with a lead.
Getting to the ninth inning could be something to watch for the Mariners, especially in a tough American League.
Seattle Mariners 2025 Predictions
The Seattle Mariners should be in a position to compete in the AL West Division this season, but they are certainly not the favorites. Both the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers should finish above Seattle, even if Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have a big year.