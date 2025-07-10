Rangers vs. Angels: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 10, 2025

AL West division rivals face off tonight in Anaheim for Game 3 of this tied four-game series, with the Los Angeles Angels hosting the Texas Rangers.
Texas sends left-hander Patrick Corbin (5–7, 4.18 ERA) to the hill, looking to reclaim the upper hand after splitting the first two games, while the Angels send right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (3–8, 5.42 ERA), looking to reclaim home-field advantage.
With star bats like Mike Trout, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia in the lineup, and both bullpens watching carefully, expect a tightly contested battle as each team fights at this crucial stage in the season.
Rangers vs. Angels: Game 4 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Patrick Corbin (Rangers)
Patrick Corbin has had a hit-and-miss 2025 season with a 5-7 record and an ERA of 4.18. Most recently, he earned a solid victory against the Padres on July 5, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out three.
In over 88.1 innings this year, Corbin has a 1.29 WHIP, with 6.9 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings, and an exacting 1.3 home runs per nine. His maturity and ability to prevent runs will be useful to the Angels in this game.
Jack Kochanowicz (Angels)
Jack Kochanowicz has struggled this season with a 3-8 record and a 5.42 ERA. On July 5 in his most recent start, he gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out only once over 5.1 innings in a no-decision to Toronto.
Over 91.1 innings this year, Kochanowicz has a 1.55 WHIP, with 6.1 strikeouts and 4.1 walks per nine, and allowing 1.6 home runs per nine. His control issues and high ERA are causing problems for the Rangers' hitters.
Hot Hitters
Texas Rangers: Corey Seager
Corey Seager has been the Rangers' most significant contributor this year, with a .260 average, 13 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 36 runs. In Tuesday's emphatic 13-1 win over the Angels, he went 2-for-3 with a walk, solo homer, and extra run scored, showing his worth at the plate and on the basepaths.
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout
Mike Trout continues to be an Angel force despite a roller coaster season, hitting .233 with 16 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 34 runs scored this year. He came alive recently with a 2-for-5 performance with two home runs and three RBIs in Wednesday's thrilling 11-8 win over the Rangers, showing why he is still one of baseball's top hitters.
Projected Lineups
Texas Rangers (Away Team):
- 3B Josh Smith (L)
- SS Corey Seager (L)
- 2B Marcus Semien (R)
- RF Adolis Garcia (R)
- CF Evan Carter (L)
- LF Willie Langford (R)
- C Jonah Heim (S)
- 1B Jake Burger (R)
- DH Kyle Higashioka (R)
- SP: Patrick Corbin (L) - 5-7, 4.18 ERA
Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):
- SS Zach Neto (R)
- 1B Noel Schanuel (L)
- DH Mike Trout (R)
- LF Taylor Ward (R)
- CF Jo Adell (R)
- RF Jorge Soler (R)
- C Travis d’Arnaud (R)
- 3B Yoan Moncada (S)
- 2B Luis Rengifo (S)
- SP: Jack Kochanowicz (R) - 3-8, 5.42 ERA
Injury Report
Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson (hand fracture): Out, expected back in late July
- Jon Gray (forearm): On IL, aiming for a late July return
- Tyler Mahle (shoulder fatigue): Out, likely back in August
- Cody Bradford (elbow sprain): Season-ending injury
- Josh Sborz (shoulder surgery): Out until mid-July
Los Angeles Angels
- Bryce Teodosio (injury): On 7-day IL, probable return this week
- Chris Taylor (hand fracture): Out, expected mid-July return
- Christian Moore (thumb injury): On IL, likely back mid-July
- Hunter Strickland (shoulder strain): On 60-day IL
- Anthony Rendon (hip surgery): Out long-term
- Ben Joyce (shoulder surgery): Out for the season
Current Odds
- Rangers Run Line -1.5 +147
- Angels Run Line +1.5 -180
- Total Runs Over 10 -102
- Total Runs Under 10 -119
- Rangers Moneyline -106
- Angels Moneyline -115
Best Bets & Predictions
Score Prediction: Rangers 6, Angels 4
Top Bets:
- Angels +1.5 Run Line (-180) – Given Kochanowicz’s struggles, this cushion offers solid value if Texas can’t pull away early.
- Under 10 Runs (-119) – Both pitchers have shown the ability to keep the game relatively low scoring despite recent trends.
Value Parlay: Angels +1.5 & Under 10 Runs – Combining these bets provides a good balance of risk and reward at favorable odds.