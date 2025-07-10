Rangers vs. Angels: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 10, 2025

AL West division rivals face off tonight in Anaheim for Game 3 of this tied four-game series, with the Los Angeles Angels hosting the Texas Rangers.

Texas sends left-hander Patrick Corbin (5–7, 4.18 ERA) to the hill, looking to reclaim the upper hand after splitting the first two games, while the Angels send right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (3–8, 5.42 ERA), looking to reclaim home-field advantage.

With star bats like Mike Trout, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia in the lineup, and both bullpens watching carefully, expect a tightly contested battle as each team fights at this crucial stage in the season.

Rangers vs. Angels: Game 4 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers)

Patrick Corbin has had a hit-and-miss 2025 season with a 5-7 record and an ERA of 4.18. Most recently, he earned a solid victory against the Padres on July 5, pitching six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out three.

In over 88.1 innings this year, Corbin has a 1.29 WHIP, with 6.9 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings, and an exacting 1.3 home runs per nine. His maturity and ability to prevent runs will be useful to the Angels in this game.

Jack Kochanowicz (Angels)

Jack Kochanowicz has struggled this season with a 3-8 record and a 5.42 ERA. On July 5 in his most recent start, he gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out only once over 5.1 innings in a no-decision to Toronto.

Over 91.1 innings this year, Kochanowicz has a 1.55 WHIP, with 6.1 strikeouts and 4.1 walks per nine, and allowing 1.6 home runs per nine. His control issues and high ERA are causing problems for the Rangers' hitters.

Hot Hitters

Texas Rangers: Corey Seager

Corey Seager has been the Rangers' most significant contributor this year, with a .260 average, 13 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 36 runs. In Tuesday's emphatic 13-1 win over the Angels, he went 2-for-3 with a walk, solo homer, and extra run scored, showing his worth at the plate and on the basepaths.

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout

Mike Trout continues to be an Angel force despite a roller coaster season, hitting .233 with 16 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 34 runs scored this year. He came alive recently with a 2-for-5 performance with two home runs and three RBIs in Wednesday's thrilling 11-8 win over the Rangers, showing why he is still one of baseball's top hitters.

Projected Lineups

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

3B Josh Smith (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

2B Marcus Semien (R)

RF Adolis Garcia (R)

CF Evan Carter (L)

LF Willie Langford (R)

C Jonah Heim (S)

1B Jake Burger (R)

DH Kyle Higashioka (R)

SP: Patrick Corbin (L) - 5-7, 4.18 ERA

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team):

SS Zach Neto (R)

1B Noel Schanuel (L)

DH Mike Trout (R)

LF Taylor Ward (R)

CF Jo Adell (R)

RF Jorge Soler (R)

C Travis d’Arnaud (R)

3B Yoan Moncada (S)

2B Luis Rengifo (S)

SP: Jack Kochanowicz (R) - 3-8, 5.42 ERA

Injury Report

Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (hand fracture): Out, expected back in late July

Jon Gray (forearm): On IL, aiming for a late July return

Tyler Mahle (shoulder fatigue): Out, likely back in August

Cody Bradford (elbow sprain): Season-ending injury

Josh Sborz (shoulder surgery): Out until mid-July

Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Teodosio (injury): On 7-day IL, probable return this week

Chris Taylor (hand fracture): Out, expected mid-July return

Christian Moore (thumb injury): On IL, likely back mid-July

Hunter Strickland (shoulder strain): On 60-day IL

Anthony Rendon (hip surgery): Out long-term

Ben Joyce (shoulder surgery): Out for the season

Current Odds

Rangers Run Line -1.5 +147

Angels Run Line +1.5 -180

Total Runs Over 10 -102

Total Runs Under 10 -119

Rangers Moneyline -106

Angels Moneyline -115

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: Rangers 6, Angels 4

Top Bets:

Angels +1.5 Run Line (-180) – Given Kochanowicz’s struggles, this cushion offers solid value if Texas can’t pull away early. Under 10 Runs (-119) – Both pitchers have shown the ability to keep the game relatively low scoring despite recent trends.

Value Parlay: Angels +1.5 & Under 10 Runs – Combining these bets provides a good balance of risk and reward at favorable odds.

