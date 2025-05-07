Rangers vs. Red Sox: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 7, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will continue their three-game set tonight at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Rangers took the opening game, so they'll aim to lock in a series win. The Red Sox are looking to turn the tide.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Recent Form and Records
The Rangers come into tonight's game at 18-18. They moved to .500 with the win last night. They're 3-7 in their last 10 but have won two straight. They're coming off a series loss to the Seattle Mariners.
The Red Sox are one game under .500 at 18-19 after last night's loss. They're second in the AL East, but they're 4-6 in the last 10 and have lost three straight. The Sox are coming off a series loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.19 ERA, 32 strikeouts) vs. Tanner Houck (0-2, 6.38 ERA, 30 strikeouts)
Tyler Mahle was 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts in 12.2 innings last season.
Last Start: Six innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk and six strikeouts.
Career vs. Red Sox: N/A
Tanner Houck was 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts in 178.2 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: Seven innings, four hits, one earned run, no walks, and six strikeouts.
Career vs. Rangers: 0-2 with a 5.55 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24.1 innings (five appearances)
Must-watch Hitters
Rangers
Adolis Garcia has the team's best batting average and leads with 18 RBIs.
Wyatt Langford has the most home runs on the team with six. He also has a .292 average, though he's not qualified for the lead due to injuries.
Red Sox
Alex Bregman leads the team across the board: .315 average, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, .393 OBP and 45 hits.
Wilyer Abreu has seven home runs, six doubles and a .903 OPS, which is second among qualified Red Sox hitters.
Injuries
The latest Red Sox injury update revealed that Masataka Yoshida's rehab took a hit as he won't throw for days after receiving a cortisone shot. The latest for the Rangers was May 1, when Cody Bradford, Kumar Rocker, Kyle Higashioka and Jon Gray got IL updates.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds
Rangers vs. Red Sox Expert Predictions
The pitching matchup in this one is a little more even than one might think. Tyler Mahle has been excellent this year, but he doesn't have the track record. Tanner Houck has been bad, but he has the track record and just had his best outing yet.
On offense, the Red Sox have a huge advantage. The talent is there for Texas, but they have been unable to put it together thus far this year. The Red Sox should draw even.
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rangers 3