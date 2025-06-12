Rangers vs Twins: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

AL West outfit the Texas Rangers lock horns with AL Central hopefuls the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, in the finale of the three-game series taking place at Target Field.

Minnesota is currently No. 2 in the AL Central standings, with a 36-31 record, while the Rangers, currently 32-36, are No. 4 in the AL West.

Let's take a look at the odds for Thursday's fixture, and how the action might pan out on the diamond.

Rangers vs Twins prediction

Taking the mound for the Texas Rangers is lefty Patrick Corbin, who has been decent so far, with a 3-5 record, along with a 3.52 ERA and 43 total strikeouts.

Texas Rangers v Washington Nationals (Credits: Getty)

Offensively, Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung and Josh Smith have led the way for the Rangers this year.

For the hosts, Bailey Ober makes his eleventh start of the season. Looking at the stat sheet, Ober's numbers are quite similar to those of his counterpart, with a 4-2 record, along with a 3.78 ERA and 54 total strikeouts.

From an offensive standpoint, Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach, Ty France and Carlos Correa have been enjoying success of late.

With the pitching matchup relatively even in this one, Minnesota, who is playing at home and have been the more consistent team this season, should be able to secure an important victory.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 3, Minnesota Twins 4

Odds

Money Line: Texas Rangers +136, Minnesota Twins -161

Run Line: Texas +1.5 (-159), Minnesota -1.5 (+118)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-108), Under 8.5 (-123)

Injury report

Texas injuries:

Joc Pederson: 10-day IL (Hand)

Nathan Eovaldi: 15-day IL (Tricep)

Cody Bradford: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jon Gray: 60-day IL (Wrist)

Josh Sborz: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jake Latz: day-to-day (Hand)

Minnesota injuries:

Zebby Matthews: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Luke Keaschall: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Michael Tonkin: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Pablo Lopez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

On paper, this game is extremely tough to call, but the hosts have a slight edge coming into this one after a convincing win in Wednesday's fixture.

Money Line: Minnesota Twins -161

Run Line: Texas +1.5 (-159)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-123)

