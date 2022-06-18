Ranking the 4 worst first overall draft picks in MLB history

The first overall pick in the MLB draft is supposed to give the cellar-dwelling teams an upper hand in future assets. Unfortunately, the teams with these selections were better off with their 20th round draft choice than their first.

Here are the four most historically dreadful first overall picks that fan bases and organizations alike would rather forget.

#4 Matt Bush, 2004 MLB Amateur Draft

Matt Bush of the Texas Rangers

The former #1 overall pick in 2004 was originally drafted as a shortstop by the San Diego Padres. However, his atrocious .219 lifetime batting average in the minors assured he never saw an at-bat in the majors. In fact, his hitting was so poorly translated to the big league level that it spurred management to experiment with his abilities as a relief pitcher.

In Matt Bush's defense, he's the only one on this list who has made a useful career for himself. He's shown the ability to adapt, proving to be useful in his bullpen duties in the latter stages of his career. That doesn't take away from the fact that Matt Bush is one of the greatest draft busts in the history of the San Diego Padres franchise.

#3 Brien Taylor, 1991 MLB Draft

The New York Yankees' track record of Hall of Fame talent automatically puts any first overall pick under the microscope. Unfortunately for the Yankees and Taylor, he's the most tragic story on this list of what could have been. The pitcher possessed a heater that kissed 100 mph until a bar fight tore his labrum to shreds.

Dana🍻 @Core5_ A year before the Yankees picked Derek Jeter 6th in 1992, they had the 1st overall pick and took Brien Taylor. Unfortunately, his career was pretty much destroyed while defending his brother in a bar fight. A missed haymaker ended with a surgery that took 8 mph off his fastball. A year before the Yankees picked Derek Jeter 6th in 1992, they had the 1st overall pick and took Brien Taylor. Unfortunately, his career was pretty much destroyed while defending his brother in a bar fight. A missed haymaker ended with a surgery that took 8 mph off his fastball. https://t.co/6gW79C7brr

"His career was pretty much destroyed while defending his brother in a bar fight. A missed haymaker ended with surgery." - Dana

Brien's velocity was never the same after that, and the former ace hopeful never saw MLB work. What could've been turned into one of the most unfortunate draft mistakes in Major League Baseball history.

#2 Matt Anderson, 1997 MLB Amateur Draft

Matt Anderson was a prospect with sky-high expectations when the Detroit Tigers drafted him first overall. After a promising 3.27 in his 1998 rookie season, the then 21-year-old looked to have a bright future ahead. Because of ever-present struggles with control, however, he never saw an ERA below 4.82 beyond his rookie season.

In his limited seven seasons of work in the bigs, he averaged over 5 1/2 walks per nine, while also averaging nearly nine hits per nine innings. All things considered, Matt Anderson's career ERA of 5.19, atrocious walks/hits ratios, and his expectations make him the second-worst top draft pick in this lineup.

#1 Bryan Bullington, 2002 MLB Amateur Draft

Pitcher Bryan Bullington

Bryan Bullington was a shocking first overall selection and not a pleasant one for the Pittsburgh Pirates. That much quickly became evident. After a good first minor league season in 2003, he was mediocre at best in triple-A ball with a 3.68 ERA before being brought up to the show in 2005. That's when things got ugly for the former first overall pick. In five seasons at the big league level, he posted a 5.62 ERA.

When your team has to average 5-6 runs just to overcome your arm for five straight seasons, it's time to move on, and the Pirates did. After the 2010 season that saw him post his worst ERA yet (6.00), Bullington never touched MLB rubber again.

The deep crop of talent the Pirates passed on to select Bryan is what solidifies him topping this board of worst overall picks. The 2002 draft has often been compared to that of 2005 as one of the deepest talent pools in recent memory. Here's a vivid picture of the company of talent the Pirates passed on when selecting Bullington first overall in 2002.

MLB @MLB



Watch this year’s Which one ya got: 2002 or 2005?Watch this year’s @MLBDraft on @MLBNetwork , June 12 at 7pm ET. Which one ya got: 2002 or 2005?Watch this year’s @MLBDraft on @MLBNetwork, June 12 at 7pm ET. https://t.co/ctM6tHepnT

It's safe to say all the star alternatives in blue make this #1 draft choice the worst in baseball history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far