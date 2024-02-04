Ranking The Top 10 Leadoff Hitters heading Into the 2024 MLB Season

The leadoff hitter is arguably one of the most important in all of baseball. It's the player designated to start things off, so they generally need to be a very good player. Every team puts their top hitters near the top of the lineup, and these 10 are the best that start things off in the 2024 season. Lineups do change, but these players generally bat first overall.

The best leadoff hitters in baseball for 2024 MLB Season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10) Yandy Diaz

Yandy Diaz is a good hitter

Yandy Diaz is an underrated hitter, usually posting among the league's best batting averages. He's been a central cog in the Tampa Bay Rays offensive prowess in the past and could be relied on even more in the future.

9) Cedric Mullins

Cedric Mullins possesses a rare blend of speed and a bit of pop. He's potentially good for 30 home runs, 30 steals and a near .300 average. That's not something everyone can do, and he's going to be huge for the Baltimore Orioles.

8) Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez doesn't bring much to the table in the walk category or the power category, but the bat-to-ball skills are almost unrivaled. He's almost a shoo-in to contend for the batting title yet again in 2024.

7) Corbin Carroll

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Corbin Carroll is one of the league's best hitters. He is a strong hitter with great speed, making him a dangerous person to face at the top of the Arizona Diamondbacks' order.

Bobby Witt Jr. began to come into his own for the Kansas City Royals with a ton of home runs and steals. If the batting average gets up, he will continue to climb this list, but he's still an elite leadoff hitter.

5) Trea Turner

If the latter portion of 2023 is any indication, Trea Turner is in for an incredible 2024. It took some time, but he eventually returned to top form for the Philadelphia Phillies and mashed everything.

4) Julio Rodriguez

Julio Rodriguez is one of the best young hitters in all of baseball. A Rookie of the Year and All-Star, he's a fearsome hitter at the plate even in just his third season for the Seattle Mariners.

3) Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien had a borderline MVP caliber season last year with the Texas Rangers. The pressure is on the team, but there's hardly a better bat to be at the top of their lineup for 2024.

2) Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the reigning MVP and put up an unprecedented power/speed season. He's one of the league's best hitters regardless of where he bats in the Atlanta Braves' lineup.

1) Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts is perhaps the best hitter in baseball, so his presence atop the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup certainly makes him the greatest leadoff hitter in the game right now.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.